Geneverse Brings the Most Cost-Efficient Solar Energy System to Intersolar North America 2024

The PowerPillar offers installers a higher profit margin through a streamlined direct-to-installer distribution model, simplified installation procedures, and competitive pricing, enabling partners to boost their revenue and expand their installation capabilities.

"We're excited to connect with solar industry leaders and potential partners," expressed Anthony Gallucci, Solar Channel Sales Director at Geneverse. "This is a great opportunity for our team to demonstrate the capabilities of the PowerPillar and highlight the industry-leading ROI opportunities our solar energy system offers."

Intersolar North America attendees will experience firsthand how the PowerPillar's modular, lightweight design ensures safety and expedites installation. Its DC-coupled system, designed to sustain vital loads, maximizes self-consumption, grid flexibility, and delivers 8,000 watts of continuous power, surpassing industry competitors. Each PowerPillar Battery Unit provides 5kWh of capacity, expandable for up to 20kWh of usable energy storage. The PowerPillar Hybrid Inverter allows for parallel operation of three 20kWh battery towers for a maximum of 60kWh of home backup power. Tailored for mid-sized EPCs, its industry-leading ROI potential makes it an optimal choice for homeowners embracing their first energy storage solution.

In addition to the PowerPillar, Geneverse is using Intersolar North America to show the first glimpse of the Geneverse Training Wall, affirming its commitment to delivering comprehensive support to partners.

Geneverse is always welcoming partners who share the company's vision of energy independence, whether in finance, software, installation, or distribution. Visit Geneverse at Intersolar North America 2024, Booth 3121, contact a sales representative at [email protected], or find more information here.

