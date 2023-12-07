Geneverse Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts with EMMY Win

Geneverse, in creative partnership with The Brandon Agency, has been honored with an EMMY win for Short Form Content at the prestigious 49th Annual Southeast EMMY Awards. Post this

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, Geneverse offers a comprehensive range of the most cost-efficient solar energy storage solutions for homes, including compact indoor-safe solar generators and portable solar panels that are crucial during power outages and emergencies.

Distributed through the community network of the Diocese of Venice and the client network of NexGen Restoration & Roofing, Geneverse donated more than 125 solar generators (valued at $235,000) to families and individuals to help restore power to their crucial home devices, keep their food fresh, and connect with loved ones. One donation recipient had been forced to use his car to power his oxygen machine for weeks, and now had an independent power source at his fingertips that he could run safely inside his home.

"Being able to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by natural disasters and emergencies is extremely important to the Geneverse team," said Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "Our portable solar generators offer a reliable and immediate power source where traditional electricity is not available, so we're honored to be able to provide critical support to both first responders and victims in need."

By documenting these relief efforts, Geneverse aims to raise awareness about the crucial significance of sustainable and reliable energy solutions while affirming its commitment to corporate social responsibility. As a company founded in the aftermath of the Northern California Wildfires, Liang and the entire team share a core value of supporting those in need.

"I speak on behalf of everyone at Geneverse when I express our immense pride in this EMMY win," said Liang. "It is a tremendous honor to know that we have made a positive difference in the lives of the Southwest Florida community. May our efforts and this award serve as inspiration for further acts of kindness for those in need and further encourage the establishment of a reliable, sustainably-powered future for everyone."

The EMMY Award Winning Video can be seen here.

In a continuing commitment to better serve the smarter and greener home space, Geneverse is introducing more powerful, in-grid power solutions tailored for residential applications. Among the latest offerings is the Geneverse PowerPillar, a groundbreaking solar energy storage system that stands out as the most cost-efficient choice for both installers and end-users.

Stay tuned as Geneverse continues its journey of community support and innovation, with the Geneverse PowerPillar leading the charge as a revolutionary solar energy storage system.

About Geneverse

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], geneverse.com

SOURCE Geneverse Energy Inc.