Geneverse Revolutionizes Energy at CES: Showcasing the Future of Home Power

Specifically designed for mid-sized EPCs, the PowerPillar promises industry-leading ROI potential and works with or without solar, making it an excellent choice for homeowners adopting their first energy storage solution. Post this

"We're very excited to show off the PowerPillar at CES Unveiled after debuting the prototype at last year's show," says Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "We are known for reliable and portable solar power solutions, and the PowerPillar represents our growth and capabilities within the solar energy space and reflects the world's need for bigger, more powerful energy saving solutions at an affordable price."

The PowerPillar embodies Geneverse's commitment to delivering superior energy storage capacity, increased savings, and enhanced autonomy. This modular home backup system is both affordable and reliable, uniquely tailored to meet each customer's specific needs. Featuring a DC-coupled system, the PowerPillar is purpose-built to sustain essential loads, maximize self-consumption, and grid arbitrage, offering an impressive 8,000 watts of continuous power, surpassing competitors. Each PowerPillar Battery Unit provides 5kWh of capacity, expandable for up to 20kWh of usable energy storage. The PowerPillar Hybrid Inverter allows for parallel operation of three 20kWh battery towers for a maximum of 60kWh of home backup power.

In addition to the PowerPillar, Geneverse is using CES to show the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Geneverse Electric Car Charging Station, affirming its commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of innovative and sustainable energy solutions for the modern home.

Alongside their products, Geneverse is displaying its EMMY, which was awarded to a video that showcased the company's disaster-relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

To explore the benefits of the Geneverse PowerPillar or express interest in the Geneverse Car Charger, visit us at CES 2024, "Tech West," Venetian Expo Smart Home booth 52813, our website here, or contact a sales representative at [email protected]. In addition, Geneverse is always welcoming partners who share the company's vision of energy independence, whether in finance, software, installation, or distribution.

About Geneverse:

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], www.geneverse.com

SOURCE Geneverse Energy Inc.