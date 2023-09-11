Geneverse Showcases the Most Cost-Efficient Solar Energy System at RE+ 2023

The PowerPillar represents the pinnacle of Geneverse's commitment to providing greater energy storage capacity, increased savings, and enhanced autonomy. Tweet this

The PowerPillar represents the pinnacle of Geneverse's commitment to providing greater energy storage capacity, increased savings, and enhanced autonomy. This achievement is a testament to Geneverse's profound expertise in residential energy solutions and compact portable technology, further solidified by a strategic partnership with industry giant, Jackery.

"The Geneverse team is excited to engage with solar industry leaders face-to-face and share the remarkable capabilities of the PowerPillar for installers, end-customers, and the entire solar industry," stated Anthony Gallucci, Solar Channel Sales Director at Geneverse. "We eagerly anticipate forging mutually beneficial connections and establishing new partnerships at the show."

RE+ attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how the PowerPillar's modular, lightweight design not only enhances safety but also expedites installation. Its DC-coupled system, purpose-built for keeping essential loads energized, maximizes self-consumption and grid arbitrage and offers 8,000 watts of continuous power, surpassing competitors. Specifically designed for mid-sized EPCs, it promises industry-leading ROI potential, making it an excellent choice for homeowners adopting their first energy storage solution.

Geneverse is welcoming more partners who share the company's vision of energy independence, whether in finance, software, installation, or distribution. During RE+, Geneverse is offering Diamond-Tier Pricing for sign-ups with the highest standard of favorable incentive terms.

Visit Geneverse in Las Vegas at RE+ 2023, booth 7505, or contact a sales representative at: [email protected].

For information about job opportunities at Geneverse, please see the job listings here or reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], www.geneverse.com

SOURCE Geneverse Energy Inc.