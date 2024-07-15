Geneverse Unveils Prime Day Deals: Save $400 on HomePower ONE and More! Plus - In-Store Availability at Houston Micro Center Amid Hurricane Beryl Aftermath

Geneverse announces exclusive Prime Day deals, including a $400 discount on the HomePower ONE Power Station, and provides essential in-store availability at Houston Micro Center for immediate relief amid Hurricane Beryl aftermath. Post this

Following Hurricane Beryl, Geneverse portable power stations are available for in-store purchase at Micro Center in Houston while supplies last. This provides a vital local option for those affected by the hurricane, ensuring access to essential power solutions during this challenging period. Houston residents can visit Micro Center for immediate relief and dependable power amidst the ongoing outages. Call ahead or check online for stock details to ensure availability.

Prime Time: Electrify Your Savings with $400 Off Geneverse's HomePower ONE!

Additionally, explore the HomePower ONE Solar Generator bundles, which include solar panels to ensure preparedness for any situation. This is the best time to save and secure your home with Geneverse's reliable power solutions – but hurry, this offer ends July 18!

Geneverse's Prime Day 2024 Deals:

HomePower ONE Solar Generator Bundle (with two solar panels)

Regular Price: $1499

Prime Day Deal: $999

Link: Amazon (Exclusive)

HomePower ONE Portable Power Station

Regular Price: $999

Prime Day Deal: $599

Link: Amazon | Geneverse.com

2x HomePower ONE Power Stations and 2x Solar Panels

Regular Price: $2596

Prime Day Deal: $1499

Link: Amazon | Geneverse.com

2x HomePower ONE Power Stations and 4x Solar Panels

Regular Price: $3194

Prime Day Deal: $1999

Link: Amazon | Geneverse.com

HomePower ONE Solar Generator Bundle (with one solar panel)

Regular Price: $1299

Prime Day Deal: $899

Link: Amazon | Geneverse.com

Geneverse power stations are designed to provide reliable, eco-friendly power, ensuring you stay connected during emergencies and can enjoy uninterrupted energy for outdoor adventures. Each product is engineered for durability and efficiency, making them ideal for essential home appliance backup, including refrigerators, fans, CPAP machines, microwaves, and more.

Why Choose Geneverse:

Reliable Power Backup: Geneverse power stations provide essential backup power during emergencies.

Eco-Friendly Solutions: Pair your power station with Geneverse solar panels for a sustainable energy source.

Versatile Applications: Perfect for home energy storage, emergency backups, and outdoor activities.

Don't miss out on these incredible Prime Day savings! Visit Geneverse on Amazon or head to Geneverse.com to take advantage of these limited-time offers from July 15 to July 18.

About Geneverse:

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], www.geneverse.com

SOURCE Geneverse Energy Inc.