Geneverse's HomePower TWO PRO Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards

The award-winning Geneverse HomePower TWO PRO is revolutionizing the smart home landscape by redefining the generator category. This compact and indoor-safe backup energy solution boasts high-powered efficiency and the ability to power 99% of a home's appliances while offering the convenience of recharging through solar energy, and can even charge through solar and run appliances at the same time. With the TWO PRO, users no longer need to depend solely on the grid. Unlike a gas generator, which presents numerous dangers, the HomePower TWO PRO is designed for safe indoor use, offering no fumes, no noise, and no maintenance hassles. Its design, crafted by renowned product designers in San Francisco, ensures it's a stylish addition to any home and has been recognized with product design awards by esteemed organizations such as the International Design Awards, A' Design Award, and iF Design Award. And, once charged, it can store energy for up to a year, providing a reliable and modernized backup source, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and peace of mind.

Setting up the HomePower TWO PRO is simple and easy with a simple 30-second setup, requiring no installation or maintenance. The Geneverse App, available on both iOS and Android, enhances its utility by allowing users to optimize energy consumption, running high-energy devices like refrigerators, portable heaters, fans, microwaves, and more on solar-generated energy during peak hours.

The HomePower Two Pro is a robust, 2,200-watt generator that runs on lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, the latest technology in backup batteries. Not only does the unit boast fast charge times and the ability to hold the charge for long stretches, its 3,000-cycle life span is up with the best in the industry. During power outages, the HomePower TWO PRO proves indispensable, safeguarding essentials like refrigerators, which typically store over $300 worth of food in an average American kitchen, for up to a whopping 35 hours on a single charge. Beyond emergency backup, this versatile device serves as an ideal companion for DIY projects, tailgating, camping, and outdoor entertainment, thanks to its untethered, regenerative power capabilities.

In a continuing commitment to better serve the smarter and greener home space, Geneverse is introducing more powerful, in-grid power solutions tailored for residential applications. Among the latest offerings is the Geneverse PowerPillar, a groundbreaking solar energy storage system that stands out as the most cost-efficient choice for both installers and end-users.

Visit Geneverse.com to explore the current seasonal deals and discounts, including the award-winning HomePower TWO PRO and more. Geneverse products can also be found at leading retailers such as Lowe's, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart, QVC, BJ's Wholesale, AAFES, Amazon, and many others.

About Geneverse:

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

