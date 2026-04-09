Genie9 Launches BigMind 2.0, Bringing Conversational AI to Cloud Backup Operations

"Every backup product today still requires clicking through dozens of screens. BigMind Ops replaces that with a conversation — on the web or WhatsApp." — Muayyad Shehadeh, CEO, Genie9 Post this

At the center of BigMind 2.0 is BigMind Ops, a conversational interface for backup administration. Instead of navigating configuration screens, teams type instructions in plain language. A user can type "Analyze my computer and back up the important files" and BigMind Ops will scan the device, identify critical data, and create a backup job -- with explicit confirmation required before any write action is carried out.

Other operations include diagnosing failed backups, generating compliance reports, creating data retention policies, managing user permissions, and searching backed-up files by name or content.

"Backup is essential, but running it is still far more complicated than it should be," said Muayyad Shehadeh, CEO of Genie9. "BigMind 2.0 brings backup administration into the era of conversational software. Teams can ask for what they need in plain language, monitor the environment from anywhere, and stay compliant without layering on more tools."

Read-Only WhatsApp Monitoring

BigMind 2.0 extends visibility into the backup environment through WhatsApp. The same conversational AI that powers BigMind Ops on the web is available in a WhatsApp conversation, giving administrators mobile access to backup status, device health, storage usage, and file search without opening a browser.

An IT administrator can message BigMind on WhatsApp when a backup fails overnight and receive the device name, error details, and affected files within seconds. An MSP managing multiple client environments can check on all of them from a single WhatsApp conversation.

WhatsApp access is strictly read-only at the system level. The AI cannot delete, modify, or create data through WhatsApp, even if asked. Account linking uses a one-time code generated from the web dashboard, every interaction is audit-logged, and organization administrators can enable or disable access instantly. File download links expire after 15 minutes and are single-use.

BigMind Ops on WhatsApp is included with all plans at no additional cost.

Three-Tier Storage

BigMind 2.0 includes three storage tiers -- Hot, Cold, and Deep Freeze -- allowing businesses to align storage cost with data access patterns.

Hot Storage ($15/TB/month): Immediate access for daily working files

Cold Storage ($8/TB/month): Lower-cost storage for quarterly archives

Deep Freeze ($5/TB/month): Long-term archival for compliance records and historical data

By moving less frequently accessed data into lower-cost archival tiers, organizations can reduce storage costs by up to 67 percent compared with keeping all data in a single hot tier. BigMind Ops can automate this distribution based on rules set through natural language.

Built-In Compliance

For regulated industries, the Professional plan includes WORM (Write Once, Read Many) protection and litigation hold. Protected Mode provides software-enforced immutability that blocks deletion by all users, including administrators. Compliance Vault provides hardware-enforced immutability backed by AWS S3 Object Lock, meeting SEC 17a-4, HIPAA, FINRA, and SOX requirements.

Litigation hold allows legal teams to preserve data for active cases with full audit trails, case-based management, and controlled release -- without requiring separate eDiscovery software. These capabilities help small and midsize teams meet regulatory requirements without a separate enterprise product.

Content Intelligence

Professional users also get AI Lens, BigMind's content intelligence layer for images and documents. The system provides automatic content labeling, OCR text extraction, and face recognition across backed-up files.

For healthcare organizations, AI Lens Medical is available as a $15 per user per month add-on, adding a browser-based DICOM viewer with measurements, AI-assisted consultation tools, report generation, and patient organization. AI Lens Medical is intended for review and consultation workflows, not primary diagnostic use.

Pricing and Availability

BigMind 2.0 is available immediately with a 14-day free trial requiring no credit card.

Standard: $10/user/month ($100/year) -- BigMind Ops, 500 GB per user, 3 devices per user, 30-day versioning

Professional: $24/user/month ($240/year) -- All Standard features plus AI Lens, WORM protection, litigation hold, 5 devices per user, 1-year versioning

Additional storage is available as add-ons. The platform supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and database backup for MySQL and MSSQL.

A white-label partner program is available for MSPs and IT resellers, with wholesale pricing and full custom branding -- domain, logo, interface, and AI assistant identity.

About Genie9

Genie9 Ltd is a data protection company founded in 2006. The company builds backup, compliance, and cloud data management products for businesses and consumers. Genie9 is headquartered in London, with development operations in Amman, Jordan.

Product page: https://genie9.com/products/bigmind2

Free trial: https://bigmind2.genie9.com

Partner program: https://genie9.com/partners

Media Contact

Jack Murphy

Marketing Operations, Genie9 Ltd

[email protected]

BigMind, BigMind Ops, AI Lens, and Genie9 are trademarks of Genie9 Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Jack Murphy, Genie9 LTD, 44 2036098773, [email protected], https://genie9.com

SOURCE Genie9 LTD