Genius Litter: Revolutionizing Pet Care on Shark Tank Season 15

What sets Genius Litter apart:

: Genius Litter introduces a groundbreaking approach to cat care with health indicators, advanced odor control, and an eco-friendly composition, redefining the pet care experience. Collaborations and Expertise: Dedication to excellence is evident through strategic collaborations with veterinarians and partnerships with skilled chemical engineers for rigorous testing.

Strategic Retail Partnerships for Universal Accessibility: Genius Litter is proud to launch in PetSmart and Target, ensuring universal accessibility to innovative solutions for our cherished fur babies

Dive deeper into the innovation set to hit the Shark Tank stage by visiting GeniusLitter.com before its highly anticipated debut!

About Genius Litter:

Genius Litter's revolutionary health-indicating litter transforms pet care, providing invaluable insights into our feline friends' well-being through color and texture changes. With advanced odor control and an eco-friendly composition, our approach sets new standards in the industry.

Ramon Van Meer, our visionary founder, is on a mission to reshape pet care. Fueled by dedication, our groundbreaking product goes beyond conventional solutions. As Genius Litter achieves remarkable financial growth, soaring from $500,000 to an impressive $4.6 million in just three years, it not only challenges norms but also captures market appeal, signaling a new era in innovative and caring pet solutions.

Media Contact:

Ashley Marcos

[email protected]

480.335.0506

SOURCE Genius Litter