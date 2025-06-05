Genius Sports Announce Partnership With iSpot For Industry-Leading Unified And Outcomes Measurement in FANHub Platform

"By integrating iSpot's industry-leading measurement capabilities into FANHub, we enable our clients to understand the true impact of their campaigns across the fragmented sports viewing landscape." Post this

In doing so, Genius Sports clients will now have an unprecedented ability to understand deduplicated audiences over these viewing sources as well as understanding the true ROI and impact their media strategies have on consumer action.

"This partnership with iSpot represents a significant advancement in our ability to deliver measurable value to brands in sports," said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports. "By integrating iSpot's industry-leading measurement capabilities into FANHub, we enable our clients to understand the true impact of their campaigns across the fragmented sports viewing landscape. In an era where fans engage with content across multiple screens and platforms, this unified view of performance and outcomes will transform how brands optimize their sports-adjacent investments."

Specifically, Genius Sports will integrate iSpot's Unified and Outcomes measurement solutions and data insights into FANHub, their omnichannel platform, purpose-built to reach sports fans by expanding access to premium, brand-safe advertising inventory across the web, mobile and streaming TV.

"We're thrilled to partner with Genius Sports in order to help the broader media marketplace capitalize on the clear opportunity that exists with what are often loyal fans," said Emily Wood, VP Business Development, iSpot. "Sports programming alongside the growth in sports books have unlocked a great deal of value for marketers over streaming and digital channels, and one of iSpot's key missions is to help brands unlock and harness that value."

Capitalizing on 20+ years of experience in data collection, curation, and activation and harnessing direct global relationships with 400+ leagues and teams including the NFL and NCAA, Genius Sports launched FANHub last year as a way to give clients — including brands, agencies, leagues, and teams — a solution that combines both programmatic and social media buying capabilities in one, easy-to-use platform.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About iSpot

iSpot is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

