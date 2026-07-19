Genki Acquires AI Insurtech Startup Wave Claims and Claim OS

Claims are the moment of truth in health insurance. Bringing this technology and expertise into Genki means we understand our members' healthcare needs better, and everything we learn flows into building better products for them. Post this

"Claims are the moment of truth in health insurance. Bringing this technology and expertise into Genki means we understand our members' healthcare needs better, and everything we learn flows into building better products for them," said Marc Knaup, co-founder and managing director of Genki.

Claim OS automates the document-heavy work of health insurance claims: it reads invoices and medical documents, structures the data, codes diagnoses to international ICD standards, and flags unusual patterns as potential fraud signals. Human reviewers remain in the loop wherever judgment matters.

Genki will use the technology to improve the claim submission experience, so that members know at the moment of filing exactly which documents and information their claim needs. For existing Wave Claims clients, service continues unchanged.

"We built Claim OS to do one thing well: take the friction out of insurance claims with AI-assisted document handling. Genki is exactly the right home for it to grow," said Antonio Agudo, co-founder of Wave Claims.

About Genki

Genki develops and markets international health insurance made for digital nomads, expats, and other people traveling and living abroad.

The company offers two products: Genki Traveler, flexible worldwide travel health insurance, and Genki Native, complete international health insurance with optional dental, vision, mental health, and maternity cover. Since launching in 2021, Genki has covered more than 75,000 world travelers from 196 countries. Genki's mission is to help people stay healthy everywhere. Learn more at https://genki.world

Media Contact

Neville MEHRA, Genki, 1 3014445302, [email protected], https://genki.world/

SOURCE Genki