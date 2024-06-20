Genomenon Achieves Critical Milestone with Half of Clinical Exome Curated

"It's exciting to see the rapid progress we are making in our mission to curate the human genome. With the inclusion of CKB we have taken a giant leap forward, creating a body of evidence that represents the best in class for somatic and germline curation," explained Genomenon CEO, Mike Klein. Post this

Genomenon's Curated Genomic Data includes:

Germline Variants: Germline variants curated for inherited diseases and rare genetic disorders, following ACMG guidelines.

Germline Genes: Causative associations between genes and diseases curated to ClinGen guidelines

Somatic Variants and Genes: The CKB curated knowledgebase of somatic variants for interpretation in cancer including therapies and clinical trials

In addition to accessing this curated data through the company's software products, which includes Mastermind and CKB, all data is also available for licensing to be built directly into clinical workflows or to be used for precision medicine trial inclusion criteria and drug discovery.

"It's exciting to see the rapid progress we are making in our mission to curate the human genome. With the inclusion of CKB we have taken a giant leap forward, creating a body of evidence that represents the best in class for somatic and germline curation," explained Genomenon CEO, Mike Klein. He continued, "With this data now available to our customers, we are empowering them with unparalleled access to high-quality, actionable genomic data. These insights ensure the accuracy of their diagnostic interpretation pipelines, leading to more informed decisions and improved patient outcomes."

Genomenon announced its mission to curate the human genome in 2022 by systematically curating every published variant for every gene. In November of 2023, it announced its first significant milestone with curating the clinical exome at the gene level. The company's goal is to complete the curation of the human genome by the end of 2025.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. Blending the power of AI with genomic expertise, Genomenon simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights for patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. The company's solutions include software, data, and services.

For more information please visit http://www.genomenon.com

