Genomenon Acquires The Jackson Laboratory's Clinical Knowledgebase (CKB) to Fuel its Mission to Curate the Human Genome

"The acquisition of CKB is a significant step in Genomenon's mission to curate the entire human genome," shared Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. Post this

"The acquisition of CKB is a significant step in Genomenon's mission to curate the entire human genome," shared Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "By integrating the CKB team's expertise in cancer genomics with our curation of the germline clinical exome, we are poised to offer unparalleled genomic intelligence solutions to the scientific and clinical community." He added, "CKB is esteemed by researchers and clinicians for delivering rich discoveries into somatic genomics, which is crucial for advancing cancer diagnosis and treatment. We are honored to have them as part of the Genomenon family as we work collectively to make genomic information actionable and ultimately, save lives."

"Our team of dedicated scientists and software developers has shaped CKB into the most comprehensive cancer genomic database available over the last eight years," said Mitch Kennedy, Executive Vice President of JAX and President of JAX Mice, Clinical and Research Services (JMCRS). "We've built a vital resource that empowers researchers and clinicians to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer and we're thrilled that Genomenon has acquired CKB, recognizing its immense value and potential for future growth. We're confident they will continue to nurture and expand CKB, advancing precision medicine and improving patient outcomes."

In June 2023, Genomenon announced the acquisition of Boston Genetics as part of its mission to curate the human genome. In October 2023, the company reached a major milestone in its mission with the curation of the clinical exome at the gene level. The acquisition of CKB is effective immediately.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. Blending the power of AI with genomic expertise, Genomenon simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights for patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. The company's solutions include software, data, and services.

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center and more than 3,000 employees in

locations across the United States, Japan and China. Its mission is to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and to empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to

improve human health. For more information, please visit http://www.jax.org.

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

[email protected]

Media Contact

Christine Quern, Genomenon, (617) 650-8497, [email protected], https://www.genomenon.com

Twitter

SOURCE Genomenon