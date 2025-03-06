Genomenon Advances Genomic Search on Mastermind with its New AI-Powered Integration

"Our new AI-powered integration represents a significant advancement in genomic literature analysis," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. Post this

Gene disambiguation significantly enhances the user experience by providing a more highly focused set of relevant literature on gene and variant searches. It achieves this by intelligently filtering out a substantial number of false positive full-text gene matches, allowing researchers to work with a more precise and targeted collection of articles. This capability ensures that users can be confident in the relevance of the information they are reviewing, streamlining their research process and enabling more efficient and accurate variant analysis. Importantly, while significantly improving specificity, the feature maintains Mastermind's renowned sensitivity, recovering 99.5% of true positive matches.

"Our new AI-powered integration represents a significant advancement in genomic literature analysis," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "It enhances Mastermind's capabilities by introducing a much higher level of specificity to genomic literature searching while maintaining our industry-leading sensitivity. This innovation serves as a prime example of the practical applications and impact of our AI work. It demonstrates how, when combined with the expertise of our team of genetic scientists, our AI-driven approach can elevate variant interpretation for researchers and clinicians."

The new Mastermind AI-Integration is in production and available to all users, reinforcing Genomenon's mission to make genomic information actionable for patient care and drug discovery. This feature is powered by the advanced Genomenon Genomic Graph (G³) knowledgebase, which combines patient and biological data from nearly all published scientific and medical studies. This launch demonstrates how the company's AI-driven solutions can enhance both the accuracy and efficiency of genomic analysis and highlights the immediate benefits of G³ and the vast potential for future applications.

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.

