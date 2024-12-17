Genomenon Applies Next-Generation AI to Create Searchable Knowledgebase of All Clinically-Relevant, Empirical Genomics Evidence

"With the G3 knowledgebase, we are organizing all clinically relevant data and information into one searchable structure. Using the knowledgebase and an entirely new way of mining data, we've completely changed the types of questions that can be asked." - Genomenon CEO Mike Klein Post this

"The wealth of clinically relevant information in published research is immense, yet its sheer volume renders it largely inaccessible to researchers and clinicians," said Mike Klein, Genomenon CEO. "With the G3 knowledgebase, we are organizing all clinically relevant data and information into one searchable structure. Using the knowledgebase and an entirely new way of mining data, we've completely changed the types of questions that can be asked. Novel connections that would otherwise remain hidden deep in the scientific literature can now be revealed, the potential of real-world data can be unlocked, and new insights about patient populations can be gained."

Training the genomic-specific LLM model on Genomenon's proprietary, expertly curated datasets increases the accuracy of the AI model to an unprecedented level. These datasets include curated content for germline diseases and cancers from the Company's Mastermind genomic intelligence platform and Cancer Knowledgebase.

"Developing an advanced genomic knowledgebase is among the hardest things to do in terms of the complexity of the complete body of literature, the idiosyncrasies of the nomenclature, and the acuity of the impact," said Jonathan Eads, Genomenon VP of Engineering. "Our AI platform, powered by our genomic-specific large language models, was specifically designed to handle the complexities of historical trends and diverse natural language descriptions, as well as evolving formal nomenclatures and ontologies. Accurately extracting entities and their relationships from decades of publications is a challenging, intricate task—but one that our technology is uniquely equipped to solve and one for which the result is uniquely valuable."

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.

