Genomenon Launches Curation On-Demand Service for Genetic Testing Labs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon, a leading genomic intelligence company, today announced the launch of Genomenon Curate-Pro, a rapid on-demand evidence curation and variant classification service for genetic testing labs. Genomenon Curate-Pro service leverages the company's automation and genetic curation expertise to address the laborious and expensive variant research and curation challenges faced by genomic scientists, empowering them to focus on variant interpretation and high-value patient-facing reporting.
The infrastructure used by Curate-Pro is the result of Genomenon's multi-year investment in its genomic AI technology and team of genomic experts. Genomenon developed its high-speed genomic curation engine four years ago, with the ability to index the entirety of the genomic information buried in scientific publications. Earlier this year, the company announced its ambition to curate the entire human genome with its strategic acquisition of Boston Genetics, bringing on board their team of experienced genomic scientists who deliver variant interpretation to some of the largest testing labs across the U.S. The coupling of Genomenon's AI curation engine with a large team of genomic scientists puts Genomenon in the lead position to be the first to curate the genome.
"Genomenon Curate-Pro is a natural extension of Genomenon's vision of curating the genome – leveraging the company's genomic curation technology and human expertise to deliver an on-demand service to our clinical customers," explained Genomenon CEO, Mike Klein. "With Curate-Pro, Genomenon takes on the back-end research and curation of clinical evidence to ACMG clinical guidelines, allowing our customers to focus on higher value-added patient-facing activities."
Genomenon recently announced its curation of the clinical exome at the gene level with more than 5,500 genes and 9,000 disease-gene relationships curated to ClinGen standards, all provided on its Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform. Curate-Pro will deliver the same high-quality curated evidence available in Mastermind on a customized basis for germline variant curation on-demand.
In addition to Curate-Pro, the company also announced the launch of Genomenon Interpret which connects clients with a member of Genomenon's team of genomic scientists as an extension of their own teams. Genomenon Interpret works within clients' existing workflows and SOPs.
More Information on Genomenon's curation services may be found at https://www.genomenon.com/curation-services/
About Genomenon:
Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. Blending the power of AI with genomic expertise, Genomenon simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights for patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. The company's solutions include software, data, and curation and consulting services.
