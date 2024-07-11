Genomenon Launches Genetic Disease Sponsorship to Boost Rare Disease Diagnosis

"Our Genetic Disease Sponsorship programs provide easy access to critical evidence that enables faster, more accurate interpretation of genetic tests, thus promoting disease awareness and increased diagnostic rates." - Dr. Mark Kiel, CSO and co-founder of Genomenon Post this

"Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for individuals living with genetic diseases," said Dr. Mark Kiel, CSO and co-founder of Genomenon. "Our Genetic Disease Sponsorship programs provide easy access to critical evidence that enables faster, more accurate interpretation of genetic tests, thus promoting disease awareness and increased diagnostic rates."

Early partners in Genomenon's beta program are passionate about the Genetic Disease Sponsorship's mission:

"Pharming's dedication to serving patients with rare diseases is the driving force behind forming partnerships with companies such as Genomenon," said Heather McLaughlin, Senior Director of Molecular Diagnostics at Pharming. "By providing laboratories and clinicians with comprehensive and clear variant interpretation data, we help ensure patients with APDS receive earlier, more accurate diagnoses and appropriate medical management. Pharming is unwavering in its commitment to rare disease patient populations and supporting the caregivers and doctors who serve these patients daily."

Using its Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform, Genomenon delivers a locus-specific database that identifies the most comprehensive set of causative variants for a specific disease. These rich genomic data—known as variant landscapes—complement Pharming's efforts by enhancing the accessibility and understanding of the genetic underpinnings of APDS.

Key benefits of the Genetic Disease Sponsorship include:

Expanded Awareness of Disease: Participation helps raise awareness about specific genetic diseases, leading to better - understanding, earlier diagnosis, and improved patient outcomes.

Promoting Increased Diagnosis: The sponsorship facilitates the diagnosis of genetic diseases by providing access to genomic data and an established clinical network, increasing the chances of accurately diagnosing rare or complex conditions.

Immediate Access to an Established Clinical Network: Participants gain access to a vast network of over 2,000 clinical labs in 140 countries worldwide.

Contribution to the Scientific Community: Sharing genomic data and insights advances scientific research. Organizations contribute to the collective knowledge about genetic diseases, potentially leading to breakthroughs in treatment and prevention.

Genomenon is committed to advancing healthcare and improving lives by making genomic information actionable. The Genetic Disease Sponsorship program exemplifies this mission by fostering collaboration, raising awareness, and driving scientific progress.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a genomics intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of life of genetic disease and cancer patients by making genomic information actionable. Blending the power of AI with the precision of genomic expertise, the company empowers pharmaceutical companies and the clinical diagnostic community with empirical genomic evidence and insights that both support the development of novel therapeutics and speed diagnostic assessments and treatment recommendations.

