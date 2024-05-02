Genomenon Partners with Pharming to Advance APDS Diagnosis

"This partnership has the potential to enhance validation, diagnostic developments, and patient identification for precision medicine." Post this

Pharming has long been recognized for its commitment to developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines to serve the unserved rare disease patient. By partnering with Genomenon, Pharming is helping to provide clinicians and genetic testing laboratories with access to vital variant information, who will be able to use Genomenon's platform, Mastermind, to access comprehensive PIK3CD and PIK3R1 variant data via a single database.

"Pharming's dedication to serving patients with rare diseases is the driving force behind forming partnerships with companies such as Genomenon," said Pharming Senior Director of Molecular Diagnostics, Heather McLaughlin. "By providing laboratories, as well as clinicians, with comprehensive and clear variant interpretation data, we are helping to ensure patients with APDS receive earlier, more accurate molecular diagnoses, and ultimately, appropriate medical management. Pharming has an unwavering commitment to rare disease patient populations and supporting the caregivers and doctors who serve these patients daily."

Through its Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform, Genomenon delivers disease-specific genomic datasets that identify the most comprehensive set of causative variants for a specific disease. These troves of rich genomic information—known as variant landscapes— complement Pharming's work by improving accessibility and understanding of the genetic underpinnings of APDS. Genomenon is providing a variant landscape of all published variants in association with activated APDS that are summarized and classified utilizing American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG)/ Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) guidelines and tags relevant associations. Additionally, the release of curated data into Mastermind for Genomenon's clinical users (clinical laboratories, geneticists, etc.) allows users to review the curations and classifications and in turn, that will improve diagnostic yield.

"Through our AI-driven technology and genomic expertise, Genomenon has produced the world's most comprehensive variant landscape on PIK3CD and PIK3R1. This curated genetic dataset is being made available to the community through Genomenon's Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform to help inform and accelerate the diagnosis for patients with APDS," said Mike Klein, Genomenon CEO. "This partnership has the potential to enhance validation, diagnostic developments, and patient identification for precision medicine."

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. Blending the power of AI with genomic expertise, Genomenon simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights for patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. The company's solutions include software, data, and curation and consulting services.

Learn more about Genomenon at genomenon.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Pharming Group N.V

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit http://www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Colleen McMillen, Genomenon, 9173449360, [email protected], https://www.genomenon.com

Twitter

SOURCE Genomenon