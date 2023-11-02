Genomenon Takes a Leap in the Race to Curate the Genome

Company Releases Mastermind 3.0 with the Clinical Exome Fully Curated at the Gene Level

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon Inc., a leading genomic intelligence company, today announced the first milestone in its journey to curate the human genome with the release of Mastermind 3.0, now including the clinical exome fully curated at the gene level. With this latest launch of its Mastermind Platform, Genomenon is delivering a comprehensive catalog of more than 9,000 gene-disease relationships across 5,500 genes, with more being added each week. These curations, based on ClinGen recommendations, are useful to accelerate novel variant curation, especially in large panels, whole exomes (WES), and whole genomes (WGS). The company is the first to curate the clinical exome at the gene level based on ClinGen guidelines, considered the highest industry standard.

As next-generation sequencing technology advances, whole exome and genome testing is quickly replacing less comprehensive methods to identify disease in patients. With the benefit of this extensive data comes a sharp increase in the volume of test results to analyze, which can be an onerous process for many traditional tools to support. The Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform, previously Genomic Search Engine, was built to help clinical laboratories handle the increased volume and complexity of these results.

Natalie Peer, Ph.D., Variant Scientist at Intermountain Health, explained, "At Intermountain, we use precision genomics as a tool to provide tailored genomic information to our providers and patients. We glean these genomic insights using the Mastermind Platform, which is already a powerful part of our workflow." Dr. Peer continued, "Now with Mastermind 3.0, we'll have canonical transcripts and curated variants associated with a specific disease all in one place. This empowers our team to increase our efficiencies and our impact, and ultimately, supports our mission in helping people live the healthiest lives possible."

Mastermind's new Gene Information Page now puts comprehensive gene information all in one place for genomic scientists, so they can find the answers they need from just one platform. The software provides the most comprehensive picture of human genomics, with over 23 million variants indexed, an indispensable resource that significantly diminishes the risk of overlooking evidence critical for patient diagnosis. The Mastermind Platform is currently used by some of the leading genetic testing labs and medical academic centers around the world.

"Mastermind 3.0 represents a significant step toward a better understanding of the relationship between genes and diseases, all in a powerful and easy-to-use interface," stated Mark Kiel, MD, Ph.D., Genomenon co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "We created Mastermind almost a decade ago to address the pressing need for faster, more comprehensive variant interpretation for researchers. The latest release of our platform represents a significant milestone in our work to curate the human genome and simplify complex genetic data into actionable insights."

Genomenon will be demonstrating Mastermind 3.0 at the American Society for Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting November 2-4, 2023, in booth #511. Dr. Kiel will also be presenting on November 3, in a session "Understanding Gene-Disease Relationships: A Novel and Actionable Approach". More may be found at https://www.genomenon.com/ashg-2023/

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. Blending the power of AI with genomic expertise, Genomenon simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights for patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. The company's solutions include software, data, and curation and consulting services.

More may be found at https://www.genomenon.com

Media Contact

Colleen McMillen, Genomenon, 917.344.9360, [email protected], www.genomenon.com

SOURCE Genomenon