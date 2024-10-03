Genomenon Targets WGS Analysis Costs with Curated ACMG Secondary Findings

"By integrating curated variants for ACMG secondary finding genes into Mastermind, we're briding the gap between genetic testing and actionable patient care through genetic risk factors." - Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon Post this

"By integrating curated variants for ACMG secondary findings genes into Mastermind, we're bridging the gap between genetic testing and actionable patient care through genetic risk factors," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "Mastermind simplifies variant interpretation and reporting for whole genome sequencing, reduces analysis time and costs, and enhances _compliance with regulatory requirements. This enables laboratories to focus on providing high-quality patient care through timely and informed decision-making."

To curate the ACMG secondary findings, Genomenon reviews all variant details available in the literature, including most disease-causing variants. This approach based on functional studies differs from other available databases, which can over-represent benign variants, including those reported in labs.

The curated data for ACMG secondary findings is available in the Mastermind Professional Edition today.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. Please visit http://www.genomenon.com for more information.

Media Contact

Colleen McMillen, Genomenon, 9173449360, [email protected], https://www.genomenon.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Genomenon