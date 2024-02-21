Genomenon to Detail Gene Curation Across the Clinical Exome in Scientific Presentation at 2024 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Genomenon, a leading genomic intelligence company, will deliver a scientific presentation, present two posters, and host a showcase presentation at the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting being held in Toronto, Canada, March 12-16, 2024. Post this

Details of the Genomenon scientific presentation and posters are as follows:

Presentation Title: Comprehensive identification of gene-disease relationships across the clinical exome through systematic literature review and parallelized evidence curation



Presenter: Mark J. Kiel, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Session Date and Time: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Location: Room 714/16

Poster Title: An estimation of global prevalence of PLA2G6-associated neurodegeneration

Poster Number: P170

Session Date and Time: Friday, March 15, 2024, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Poster Title: Clarification of variant reporting for homologous genes resolved through systematic literature review - ACMG Secondary Findings genes CALM1, CALM2, and CALM3

Poster Number: P250

Session Date and Time: Friday, March 15, 2024, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Genomenon will also host a showcase presentation on how curating the entire human genome at the gene and variant level accelerates the field of genomics, patient diagnosis, and the advancement of precision medicine. The importance of systematic identification of all published variants and expert review of associated evidence will be highlighted. This effort is critical for resolution of variants of uncertain significance (VUS) and will enable more rapid and accurate variant interpretation.

Presentation Title: The fully curated human genome - implications for improved clinical diagnostics for both known and novel variants

Presenters: Mark J. Kiel, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Brittnee Jones, Vice

President of Product Management, and Jeffrey Bissonnette, Senior Director of Genomic Curation

Date and Time: Friday, March 15, 2024, 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Location: Exhibit Theatre

More on the company's ACMG activities may be found at: http://www.genomenon.com/acmg-2024/

About Genomenon:

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. Blending the power of AI with genomic expertise, Genomenon simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights for patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. The company's solutions include software, data, and curation and consulting services.

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

(617) 650-8497

[email protected]

