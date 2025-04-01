Genomenon Unlocks Real-World Evidence for Precision Therapeutics Developers

"By harnessing the power of G3 applied to the broad corpus of clinical literature curated by our scientific team, we can provide an unparalleled depth of real-world evidence," said Dr. Mark Kiel, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Genomenon. Post this

"By harnessing the power of G3 applied to the broad corpus of clinical literature curated by our scientific team, we can provide an unparalleled depth of real-world evidence," said Dr. Mark Kiel, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Genomenon. "Our approach not only addresses the critical need for comprehensive and accurate data but also empowers precision therapeutic developers to make informed decisions that can significantly improve clinical trial outcomes. The uniqueness of our solution lies in its ability to unlock insights from the vast and often untapped resource of published literature, which is essential for advancing rare disease and cancer therapies."

Genomenon's unique approach of combining its AI-driven process to extract RWD from the literature and organize the data into RWE with its team of scientists who analyze and interpret the data is already making an impact in the industry.

Catherine Nester, Senior Vice President HCP and Patient Engagement at Inozyme Pharma explained, "Genomenon's innovative approach to leveraging literature for real-world evidence significantly enhanced our understanding of ENPP1 Deficiency. The data they extracted and the evidence they gathered, along with prevalence calculations from global experts, resulted in a change in the estimated genetic prevalence from 1 in 200,000 to 1 in 64,000. This critical insight not only deepened our knowledge of the disease landscape but also informed our strategic investment decisions, underscoring the power of real-world data in shaping market strategies for rare diseases."

Genomenon's Real-World Evidence for Precision Therapeutics scales across thousands of rare diseases and cancers, driving innovation and improving outcomes for patients worldwide. For more information on how Genomenon's Real World Evidence for Precision Therapeutics can support your initiatives, please contact us at [email protected].

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.

For more information, please visit http://www.genomenon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Colleen McMillen, Genomenon, 9173449360, [email protected], https://www.genomenon.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Genomenon