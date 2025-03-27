Genomize and Genomenon Partner to Empower Researchers and Clinicians with Comprehensive Genomic Insights

"By partnering with Genomize, we're expanding access to our curated genomic data, reaching a wider audience, including organizations in the Europe, Middle East, and Asia through Genomize's operations," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Genomenon to integrate both Mastermind and CKB into our platform," said Erşen Kavak, CEO of Genomize. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and accurate genomic insights, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing precision medicine."

"By partnering with Genomize, we're expanding access to our curated genomic data, reaching a wider audience, including organizations in the Europe, Middle East, and Asia through Genomize's operations," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "The integration will ensure that their users have access to the most complete and up-to-date genomic insights available, facilitating more informed decision-making in both research and clinical settings."

This strategic partnership aligns with both companies' missions to streamline genomic analysis by delivering cutting-edge solutions that accelerate discoveries and clinical decision-making. By leveraging Genomenon's powerful datasets, Genomize users will gain access to deeper variant interpretation capabilities, driving innovation in personalized medicine.

About Genomize

Genomize creates innovative, high-end digital solutions for bioinformatics analysis of NGS data. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility, Genomize empowers researchers and clinicians with state-of-the-art tools to decode the complexities of genetic information.

Genomize's SEQ Platform is a cloud-based, CE-IVD-certified, GDPR-compliant variant annotation tool designed to deliver fast and reliable diagnoses. With its AI-assisted Variant Prioritization and intuitive, easy-to-use user interface, the SEQ Platform allows users to perform long-read, whole genome, and whole exome sequencing analyses starting from FASTQ, VCF, or gVCF formats.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.

