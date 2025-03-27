Genomize and Genomenon Partner to Empower Researchers and Clinicians with Comprehensive Genomic Insights

Integration of Mastermind and Cancer Knowledgebase (CKB) Data To Drive Unprecedented Efficiency in Genomic Data Analysis
ISTANBUL and ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomize, a leader in high-end digital solutions for bioinformatics analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data, and Genomenon, a leading genomic intelligence company, today announced their partnership to integrate data from Mastermind Genomic Intelligence Platform and Cancer Knowledge Base (CKB) into the Genomize's SEQ Platform. This collaboration will enable Genomize to incorporate both germline and somatic curated data from Genomenon, setting a new benchmark for comprehensive genomic interpretation.
The integration of Mastermind and CKB into Genomize's workflow enhances the SEQ Platform's ability to deliver rapid, precise, and actionable insights for researchers and clinicians. Mastermind offers an unparalleled genomic literature database, while CKB provides expertly curated somatic variant evidence. Together, they will empower Genomize users with a holistic view of genomic data, bridging the gap between research and clinical applications.
"We are thrilled to partner with Genomenon to integrate both Mastermind and CKB into our platform," said Erşen Kavak, CEO of Genomize. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and accurate genomic insights, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing precision medicine."
"By partnering with Genomize, we're expanding access to our curated genomic data, reaching a wider audience, including organizations in the Europe, Middle East, and Asia through Genomize's operations," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "The integration will ensure that their users have access to the most complete and up-to-date genomic insights available, facilitating more informed decision-making in both research and clinical settings."
This strategic partnership aligns with both companies' missions to streamline genomic analysis by delivering cutting-edge solutions that accelerate discoveries and clinical decision-making. By leveraging Genomenon's powerful datasets, Genomize users will gain access to deeper variant interpretation capabilities, driving innovation in personalized medicine.
About Genomize
Genomize creates innovative, high-end digital solutions for bioinformatics analysis of NGS data. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility, Genomize empowers researchers and clinicians with state-of-the-art tools to decode the complexities of genetic information.
Genomize's SEQ Platform is a cloud-based, CE-IVD-certified, GDPR-compliant variant annotation tool designed to deliver fast and reliable diagnoses. With its AI-assisted Variant Prioritization and intuitive, easy-to-use user interface, the SEQ Platform allows users to perform long-read, whole genome, and whole exome sequencing analyses starting from FASTQ, VCF, or gVCF formats.
About Genomenon
Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development.
Media Contacts:
Genomenon:
Colleen McMillen
[email protected]
Genomize:
Ahmet Can Turkoglu
[email protected]
Media Contact
Colleen McMillen, https://www.genomenon.com, 9173449360, [email protected], https://www.genomenon.com
SOURCE Genomenon
Share this article