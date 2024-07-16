GenScript Announces 4th Annual Gene & Cell Engineering Virtual Summit

Join GenScript for this one-day event featuring keynote presentations from invited speakers specializing in Cell and Gene Therapy research. Post this

Committed to "Making People and Nature Healthier through Biotechnology," GenScript partners with scientists globally to facilitate research and expedite discoveries through its advanced platforms. Join us for this one-day event featuring keynote presentations from invited speakers specializing in Cell and Gene Therapy research.

The exciting lineup includes:

Opening remarks and an introduction to the event program by Ms. Sherry Shao , Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech.

, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech. Dr. Jason Zhang , Co-Founder and CEO of Zipcode Bio, presents first on "Exploring the Development & Optimization of mRNA Delivery Systems to Advance mRNA-based Medicines." This keynote will provide an exploration of these approaches, highlighting the progress made and the future directions for this promising field.

, Co-Founder and CEO of Zipcode Bio, presents first on "Exploring the Development & Optimization of mRNA Delivery Systems to Advance mRNA-based Medicines." This keynote will provide an exploration of these approaches, highlighting the progress made and the future directions for this promising field. Dr. Samuel H. Sternberg , Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Columbia University , highlights an elegant expansion of genome coding potential through RNA-templated gene creation, and challenges conventional paradigms of genetic information encoded along the one-dimensional axis of genomic DNA in his presentation "De novo gene synthesis by an antiviral reverse transcriptase."

, Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at , highlights an elegant expansion of genome coding potential through RNA-templated gene creation, and challenges conventional paradigms of genetic information encoded along the one-dimensional axis of genomic DNA in his presentation "De novo gene synthesis by an antiviral reverse transcriptase." Dr. Branden Moriarty , Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, will discuss the limitations of immunotherapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) expressing NK cells engineered via viral vectors and the methods to overcome these shortcomings in his presentation "Cytokine Armored CAR-NK Cell Therapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer."

, Associate Professor at the Medical School, will discuss the limitations of immunotherapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) expressing NK cells engineered via viral vectors and the methods to overcome these shortcomings in his presentation "Cytokine Armored CAR-NK Cell Therapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer." Dr. Sandeep Kumar , Senior Director of Platform Development at Tome Biosciences, will present on "Programmable Genomic integration (PGI): a technology that enables the integration of large DNA sequences at specific genomic locations." His talk will provide an overview of PGI and highlight the progress Tome has made in developing this technology into medicine for patients in need.

, Senior Director of Platform Development at Tome Biosciences, will present on "Programmable Genomic integration (PGI): a technology that enables the integration of large DNA sequences at specific genomic locations." His talk will provide an overview of PGI and highlight the progress Tome has made in developing this technology into medicine for patients in need. Dr. Fred Parietti , Co-founder and CEO of Multiply Labs, will present on "The Power of Automation: How Robotics Can Dramatically Reduce Cell Therapy Manufacturing Costs and Scale Patient Access." This talk will explore the cutting-edge developments made this year in finally bringing automation to cell therapy manufacturing.

, Co-founder and CEO of Multiply Labs, will present on "The Power of Automation: How Robotics Can Dramatically Reduce Cell Therapy Manufacturing Costs and Scale Patient Access." This talk will explore the cutting-edge developments made this year in finally bringing automation to cell therapy manufacturing. Dr. Michelle Hung , Principal Scientist at GeneFab, will present several case studies of how GeneFab's team has delivered on complex projects to enable their clients to develop next-generation pipeline products in her talk "Synthetic biology approaches to improve cell therapy function."

, Principal Scientist at GeneFab, will present several case studies of how GeneFab's team has delivered on complex projects to enable their clients to develop next-generation pipeline products in her talk "Synthetic biology approaches to improve cell therapy function." Dr. Sergej Kudruk, Postdoctoral Fellow at Northwestern University and the International Institute for Nanotechnology, will present on "Advancing Gene Editing Technologies with Spherical Nucleic Acids (SNA)." Here he will discuss the important work that underscores the precise control over molecular interactions at the nanoscale and the potential of SNA-based nanotechnologies for gene editing applications.

and the International Institute for Nanotechnology, will present on "Advancing Gene Editing Technologies with Spherical Nucleic Acids (SNA)." Here he will discuss the important work that underscores the precise control over molecular interactions at the nanoscale and the potential of SNA-based nanotechnologies for gene editing applications. Dr. Dong Geng , the VP, Head of Early-stage Drug Development at Legend Biotech will discuss how cell therapies targeting autoreactive immune cells may offer a potentially curative approach in certain autoimmune diseases in her presentation "Autoimmune Diseases, the Arising Opportunities for Cell Therapies."

, the VP, Head of Early-stage Drug Development at Legend Biotech will discuss how cell therapies targeting autoreactive immune cells may offer a potentially curative approach in certain autoimmune diseases in her presentation "Autoimmune Diseases, the Arising Opportunities for Cell Therapies." Finally, Dr. Raymond Miller , Director of Brand Management, GenScript USA Inc, will deliver closing remarks for the day.

The event is tailored for life science researchers, laboratory professionals, pathologists, and anyone involved in gene and cell engineering. In addition to the presentations, attendees can participate in interactive sessions, visit the exhibit hall, chat with attendees in the networking lounge, and engage in real-time Q&A sessions with expert speakers.

For further information about the event and to register for free, click here.

About GenScript

As a leading contract research organization (CRO), GenScript, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, provides comprehensive solutions for researchers worldwide, offering services in gene synthesis, peptide synthesis, protein engineering, CRISPR tools, mRNA synthesis, custom antibody generation, and more. Since 2001, GenScript has expanded its capabilities through strategic growth and partnerships, establishing itself as a leader in biological research services.

GenScript is dedicated to making research easy, offering complete solutions for investigators developing gene and cell therapies through viral, non-viral CRISPR, and mRNA strategies. For more information, please visit http://www.genscript.com.

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.

Media Contact

Akshay Masand, Labroots, 1-714-463-4673, [email protected], www.labroots.com

SOURCE Labroots