Gentle Dental Opens New State of the Art Office in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gentle Dental, a trusted leader in oral health care with over 160 locations across eight states, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest office at 7920 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 106, North Las Vegas, NV 89084. The office opens on Thursday, December 12, 2024, with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Guided by its vision to "provide exceptional, lifelong, integrated oral health care services," Gentle Dental combines accessible care with cutting-edge technology. The new North Las Vegas office offers comprehensive care, while nearby locations provide access to specialized services like orthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery through a trusted network of general dentists and specialists.

The opening of our North Las Vegas location underscores our mission to enhance the quality of life for our patients by providing accessible oral healthcare," said Shane McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of InterDent Service Corporation, which supports Gentle Dental offices. "This new facility reflects our dedication to improving overall health and well-being through comprehensive and compassionate dental services.

The team is led by Dr. Shafia Awan, DDS, valedictorian of the UNLV School of Dental Medicine, and Practice Manager Amanda Regalado, both dedicated to providing exceptional care in a welcoming environment.

The community is invited to the Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, December 14, 2024, to meet the team, tour the facility, and enjoy photos with Santa, funnel cakes, and raffles with exciting prizes.

Gentle Dental North Las Vegas accepts most insurance plans and offers an in-house discount plan for uninsured patients, ensuring care is accessible and affordable. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 725-286-1891 or visit www.gentledentalnorthlasvegas.com

About Gentle Dental® and InterDent

InterDent supports over 160 dental practices across eight states, employing more than 450 dentists. Gentle Dental®, Blue Oak Dental®, and Smile Keepers provide comprehensive care, including general, cosmetic, and specialty dentistry. For more information, visit www.interdent.com or www.interdent.com/gentle-dental.

