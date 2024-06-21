Gentle Transitions Minnesota Named One of Star Tribune's Top Workplaces for the 11th Consecutive Year

"Being named one of the Star Tribune's Top Workplaces for the 11th straight year is a tremendous honor. It is a testament to our dedicated team and the supportive environment we have cultivated." - Anthony Horton, CEO of WellRive Post this

Anthony Horton, CEO of WellRive, expressed his gratitude and pride in this remarkable achievement: "Being named one of the Star Tribune's Top Workplaces for the 11th straight year is a tremendous honor. It is a testament to our dedicated team and the supportive environment we have cultivated. At WellRive, we believe that a positive workplace culture is the cornerstone of our success. We are committed to providing an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Gentle Transitions' official profile on the Top Workplaces list can be found at Star Tribune Top Workplaces Profile.

About Gentle Transitions Minnesota: Gentle Transitions, a WellRive company, is based in Edina, MN. Gentle Transitions is a nationally recognized senior move management company. With a dedicated team of caring professionals, Gentle Transitions assists seniors and their families in managing the emotional and physical aspects of relocation. For more information, visit http://www.gentletransitions.net.

