'Gentling Soul: A Legacy of Love' offers fresh perspective on disability, reimagines genetic impairments as a sacred purpose

A spiritual being who joins humanity in times of crisis travels back into her own earthly family lineage

GATTON, Australia, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating three decades as one of the country's most prestigious literary events, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books brought together readers, authors and publishers from around the world. Among the featured titles was El Alma's "Gentling Soul: A Legacy of Love" (published by Balboa Press AU), a poignant novel that resonates deeply with readers seeking solace, reflection and spiritual connection.

The book tells the story of Asina, a soul who agrees to enter the world in an impaired body, alongside others in her soul family. Known as gentling souls, they descend to Earth with a mission: to enrich the world with compassion, tenderness and unconditional love amid transformative eras of materialism, violence and war. Through dreams and visions, Asina embodies her great-grandmother Hana as a child in a past life and travels between the eras to tell a family saga that spans the 1800s to the present time. She experiences life through the eyes of her ancestors and witnesses them facing fear and ridicule from society because of their conditions. In the end, Asina comes to realize the higher purpose as to why the impairment exists in her family.

"Gentling Soul: A Legacy of Love" challenges societal norms by asserting a spiritual purpose for living with neurogenetic impairments. Rather than presenting disability as a narrative obstacle or medical condition, the book portrays it as an intentional and divine choice — made with love, before birth, to help restore balance and empathy in a harsh world.

"I chose not to write research papers but to write from a deeper level so the readers can grasp the enormity of living and loving disabilities," the author shares. "I would like readers to develop a deeper experience of what it is like to encounter disabilities within society with an understanding of how to relate to a person with a disability and to see them from a different perspective than they maybe had previously."

About the Author

El Alma holds a bachelor's degree in psychological science and a master's in counselling (disabilities). With over 30 years of experience working with families navigating grief, trauma and life after a disability diagnosis, she brings compassionate insight and spiritual depth to her writing. Her previous work, "Becoming Soul – Seven Steps to Heaven," is a multi-award-winning parable. Now semi-retired, El Alma offers spiritual guidance and lives peacefully in country Australia with her husband of 56 years.

