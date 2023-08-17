Gentry Academy Hires St. Paul Native Kyle Follmer to Lead Boys' Hockey Team into the Future

"Kyle will be an amazing addition to Gentry Academy family" Tweet this

"I am very excited to join Gentry and bring my experience as a player and coach to this growing program," said Follmer. "I see a lot of myself in our current team. We have so many guys who love the game and want to play it at the highest level, all while getting a top-notch education."

Follmer played college hockey at Northern Michigan University and then played five seasons of minor league hockey in Indiana, Iowa and Texas. After he retired from playing, Follmer headed to the southwest where he served as an assistant coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves junior team for two seasons.

"Coach Follmer will be a great fit to both our school community as a teacher and on the ice leading our boys' hockey team," said Jennifer Kurth, Gentry's Director of Education. "He has a passion for teaching and a desire to make this team one of the best in the state."

With 17 returning players to the varsity squad, Follmer is optimistic the Stars can compete for section and state titles immediately.

"There's no denying we have a tough section with the likes of Hill Murray, White Bear Lake and Stillwater, but I am confident our team will be up for the challenge," he said. "We lost a few really good players, but we have younger guys ready to step up."

New Gentry Academy Athletic Director Morgan Underwood said she believes Follmer was the best possible fit for the school based on his experience and familiarity with hockey in the area.

"Kyle will be an amazing addition to Gentry Academy and our boys' hockey team. His passion for not only the game but the development of student athletes is hard to come by," said Underwood. "His experience and connections will prove to be strong assets to his position as our new coach. I am very excited for Coach Follmer to be part of the Stars Family."

Follmer embraces the challenges of coaching high school hockey in a changing landscape.

"A lot of the city programs are gone and many of the first-tier suburban schools are struggling to be competitive," said Follmer. "I believe at Gentry we provide a place for good hockey players to advance their skills on and off the ice. We are a great option for players who want a solid education and the experience of playing high level hockey."

