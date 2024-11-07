Genuin Accelerates Growth, Adds First Partner in Healthcare Vertical, Introduces Key Advisory Board

"Genuin is redefining what it means for brands to truly own their communities," said Jim Spare. "The platform offers a seamless blend of AI-powered content creation and authentic engagement, giving companies the tools they need to thrive in today's evolving media landscape." Post this

New Partnerships Expand Genuin's Community Media Network

Genuin has added Skyscape® to its growing client roster, the first brand in the healthcare space that will be integrating brand, partner and expert video content into Genuin's Community Media Network.

As a leading provider of award-winning, innovative healthcare technology applications that optimize care delivery and collaboration. Skyscape provides its Clinical Knowledgebase Platform to nurses and clinicians worldwide, and Buzz, a HIPAA-secure, AI-powered application that optimizes clinical communication and care collaboration. Skyscape successfully serves those engaged in post-acute care, extended care, behavioral health, and life sciences. With 140+ apps and reference resources and over one million healthcare professionals in its network, Skyscape is focused on making care more effortless for all.

"Our partnership with Genuin is a transformative step in how we engage healthcare professionals in a secure, trusted environment," said Sandeep Shah, Founder & CEO of Skyscape. "By integrating Genuin's vertical video and AI-powered content platform, we're expanding Buzz's capabilities to offer healthcare providers real-time, interactive access to trusted & evidence-based medical information. Buzz already enables AI-driven conversations that tap into a gold-standard universe of published and evidence-based content, and with Genuin, we're enhancing the way healthcare professionals access, share, and collaborate on practical information to be applied in their daily care workflow."

This partnership, along with several others already live or launching this month, mark a significant milestone for Genuin as they reflect the growing demand for community-driven media solutions. By integrating vertical video communities into their ecosystems, Genuin's partners can deliver tailored content experiences, foster deeper connections with their audiences, and unlock untapped revenue streams.

"Our world-class team is excited to work with such incredible companies. We've proven just how simple it is to integrate, curate relevant content, and start earning revenue together," said Bhargav Patel, Founder and CEO of Genuin. "Their early partnership is instrumental in helping Genuin drive innovation and navigate the future of media networks insights and industry knowledge, and will enable us to create deeper, more meaningful connections between brands and consumers through AI-powered communities at scale."

Introducing Genuin's Advisory Board

To strengthen its strategic leadership, Genuin has formed an Advisory Board of seasoned experts from across industries. This board will guide the company's growth and innovation in community media, AI, and digital marketing.

Jim Spare – Advisor & former executive at Eko, Canesta, Microsoft

– Advisor & former executive at Eko, Canesta, Microsoft Elizabeth Neubauer-Donovan – Head of Global Ad Revenue, Marriott International

– Head of Global Ad Revenue, Marriott International Keyur Faldu – AI Lead, Ex-Meta

– AI Lead, Ex-Meta Jared Lansky – SVP of Partnerships, Index Exchange

These advisors bring decades of combined experience across media, AI, data analytics, and digital partnerships, ensuring Genuin remains on the cutting edge of community media. Jim Spare's expertise in global media strategies and Elizabeth Neubauer-Donovan's track record in scaling media networks for hospitality brands will be critical assets as Genuin expands its footprint.

"Genuin is redefining what it means for brands to truly own their communities," said Jim Spare. "The platform offers a seamless blend of AI-powered content creation and authentic engagement, giving companies the tools they need to thrive in today's evolving media landscape. I see tremendous value in this approach, and I'm excited to support Genuin as they continue to innovate and transform the way brands engage with their audiences."

Meanwhile, Keyur Faldu's AI expertise at Meta and Jared Lansky's leadership in partnerships will accelerate Genuin's efforts to integrate advanced AI capabilities and develop new brand partnerships.

The plug-and-play platform was also recently voted as a "Top Product" on Product Hunt, and continues to lead the way as innovators in the space. Genuin is focused on scaling its proprietary AI engine, which automates content creation, curation, and community moderation.

About Genuin:

Genuin was founded in 2021 as a vertical video community platform that connects retailers, brands, media networks, creators, and consumers. By fostering engagement through relevant organic and sponsored content, Genuin empowers brands to create thriving communities and drive new revenue opportunities. Genuin communities are widely distributed across the web, providing retailers with a video feed and community platform integrated into their apps and websites. Consumers can access these communities directly, interact with content, and drive demand, while retailers monetize their communities with sponsorships and new revenue streams.

For more information about Genuin and its innovative community-building platform, visit https://begenuin.com/

