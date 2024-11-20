Genuin Expands Leadership With New CRO and Key Commercial Hires; Announces Groundbreaking Partnerships for AdTech Integration

"I'm thrilled to join Bhargav and the team as we unlock new revenue opportunities for brands and creators through engaging yet familiar vertical video-powered solutions," Rachel Klausner said. Post this

Genuin welcomes Rachel Klausner as its first Chief Revenue Officer. A seasoned leader with 20 years of experience in digital advertising and MarTech, Rachel has played instrumental roles in driving high-growth businesses to multiple nine-figure exits.

Most recently, Rachel served as SVP, Sales and Data Marketplace at Captify, where she expanded the business across North America and built an eight-figure ARR business from scratch, forging alliances with Amazon, Starbucks, Nestle, Apple, and more. Her career highlights also include founding roles at Innovation Interactive (360i and IgnitionOne) and leading global commercial growth at OpenSlate, acquired by DoubleVerify.

"Genuin has created a net new media opportunity for O&O properties and is poised to redefine the future of community-driven digital advertising," Rachel Klausner said. "I'm thrilled to join Bhargav and the team as we unlock new revenue opportunities for brands and creators through engaging yet familiar vertical video-powered solutions."

Bhargav Patel, Genuin's Founder and CEO, added: "Rachel's industry expertise and track record of scaling revenue make her the perfect fit for this pivotal role. Her leadership will be instrumental as we expand our go-to-market strategy and revolutionize the space with our Community Media Network platform."

Joining Rachel on the team is Peter Bavaro, Vice President of US Sales and Partnerships, who brings two decades of experience in media and creative video. He has held leadership roles at Triad, Firework, and Touchstorm, specializing in video advertising and brand partnerships.

Genuin Formalizes New Partnerships for AdTech Integration

Genuin is proud to announce partnerships with leading AdTech and commerce platforms, solidifying its position as the first Community Media Network to integrate these solutions. These partners are excited about the unique supply we're creating—particularly our vertical video-powered communities—which align perfectly with the industry's shift toward more engaging, community-driven content experiences.

Index Exchange: As a global supply-side platform and pioneer in programmatic advertising, Index Exchange connects leading experience makers with the world's largest brands to ensure a high-quality experience for consumers. In partnership with Genuin, Index Exchange provides advanced programmatic solutions to vertical video communities, enabling precise, data-driven ad placements at scale. By integrating with Index Exchange's transparent and efficient technology, Genuin's Community Media Network enhances monetization strategies for publishers, while helping brands reach the best supply and audiences, driving impactful engagement and ROI.

Media.Net: Media.net is a leading global SSP redefining and improving outcomes for both buyers and sellers in the ever-evolving ad tech ecosystem. Their platform and teams power some of the biggest names in publishing and ad tech, at scale across display, video, mobile, and native. Through its partnership with Genuin, Media.net is bringing its pioneering contextual technology, diverse demand, and a suite of unique ad formats to vertical video communities. This synergy will create new revenue opportunities for publishers by delivering a seamless vertical video experience, deepening user engagement, and driving performance within context-rich environments.

EKOM: As a leader in search-optimized product data solutions, EKOM enables retail and commerce brands to elevate their omnichannel visibility and performance. Partnering with Genuin, EKOM will enhance discoverability for brands by leveraging its high-performing product display pages (PDPs) and metadata optimization. This collaboration will empower retailers on Genuin's platform to reach audiences more effectively, converting engagements into measurable results across digital and physical touchpoints. Through Genuin's Community Media Network, EKOM ensures brands remain discoverable and competitive in an evolving marketplace.

"These partnerships reflect the growing demand for community-driven media solutions," said Patel. "By collaborating with Media.Net, Index Exchange, and EKOM, we're empowering brands to deliver personalized content, foster deeper connections, and unlock new revenue streams."

Genuin was founded in 2021 as a vertical video community platform that connects retailers, brands, media networks, creators, and consumers. By fostering engagement through relevant organic and sponsored content, Genuin empowers brands to create thriving communities and drive new revenue opportunities. Genuin communities are widely distributed across the web, providing retailers with a video feed and community platform integrated into their apps and websites. Consumers can access these communities directly, interact with content, and drive demand, while retailers monetize their communities with sponsorships and new revenue streams.

For more information about Genuin and its innovative community-building platform, visit https://begenuin.com/

