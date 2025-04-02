Genuin Integrates AI-Powered Community Media Network Platform with Carlist

"By integrating Genuin's video-powered community, we're not just enhancing content discoverability—we're creating a two-way conversation that empowers consumers to make smarter, more confident automotive decisions." Post this

"Consumers today crave more than just content—they want interactive, immersive experiences that drive real connections," said Bhargav Patel, CEO of Genuin. "With these partnerships, we're proving that brands can reclaim their audiences from Big Social, transforming passive viewers into engaged participants while unlocking first-party data and new monetization opportunities."

Elevating Automotive Media & Classifieds Through Community-Driven Content

Carlist, Malaysia's largest automotive media & classifieds portal under the CARSOME group, is revolutionizing how people buy and sell cars. With Genuin, Carlist.my will create a trusted digital hub where car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts can access expert insights, user-generated video reviews, and interactive discussions—directly within Carlist's platform.

By embedding scrollable, AI-personalized, shoppable video feeds, Carlist.my will boost trust, transparency, and engagement, empowering consumers to make informed decisions in an authentic, community-driven experience.

"Carlist.my is built on a commitment to seamless digital experiences," said KY Gan, Managing Director of iCar Asia. "By integrating Genuin's video-powered community, we're not just enhancing content discoverability—we're creating a two-way conversation that empowers consumers to make smarter, more confident automotive decisions."

In addition to elevating the user experience, the Genuin-Carlist.my partnership unlocks new partnership activations for automotive brands, financial institutions, and adjacent service providers seeking deeper engagement with high-intent audiences.

From sponsored community access, branded challenges and expert takeovers to creator-led content series and vertical video feeds, Carlist.my can now offer premium, interactive media opportunities embedded natively within its digital ecosystem. These new formats allow partners to move beyond static ads, instead fostering authentic connections with consumers through valuable content and shared community participation.

About Genuin

Genuin is the leading AI-powered, vertical video community platform, enabling brands to build interactive, monetizable video experiences within their own digital environments. By combining community engagement, social commerce, and AI-driven content discovery, Genuin helps brands unlock new revenue streams, deeper audience relationships, and first-party data ownership.

For more information about Genuin and its innovative community-building platform, visit https://begenuin.com/

Media Contact

Matt Wurst, Genuin, 1 917-868-7424, [email protected], https://begenuin.com/

SOURCE Genuin