Genuin, the First Community Media Network, Adds Experienced Industry Veterans to the C-Suite to Accelerate Growth

Founded by Bhargav Patel, former co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of IQM, Genuin is on the cusp of scaling its operations with a team approaching 50 employees globally.

"The marketing and media industry is experiencing a significant shift towards community-based marketing," Patel said. "Brands are moving away from mass media and focusing on authentic connections, leveraging first-party data and short-form video. Matt is widely known and beloved as a leader in our space, instrumental in transforming 360i into a world-class integrated marketing firm. Rahul's expertise in scaling tech companies, raising capital, and financial planning will be invaluable as Genuin enters its next phase of expansion."

Genuin's AI-driven, no-code solution allows brands to retain first-party data, create engaging content, and monetize their communities. This innovative approach provides a third option for digital advertising, beyond on-site and off-site channels: Community Media Networks.

Matthew Wurst - CMO

Wurst brings over 25 years of marketing expertise to Genuin. In his role as CMO, Wurst will oversee all strategic branding and marketing initiatives, including revenue marketing, corporate marketing, and product marketing. His extensive background includes executive positions with leading agencies and tech startups. As the co-founder of Mint, a blockchain-based marketing solution, he pioneered innovative Web3 experiences for top-tier clients.

"Genuin is at the forefront of this evolution, offering a unique platform that empowers brands to own their video-based communities, foster social engagement, and generate revenue from their media spend," Wurst said. "I'm beyond ecstatic to usher in a bold new plan as Community Media Networks are giving brands new platforms for content distribution, keeping media dollars within their own ecosystems, driving down customer acquisition costs, and amplifying lifetime value."

Rahul Sheth - CFO

Sheth joins Genuin with two decades of experience in finance leadership, specializing in financial planning, strategies and operations, as well as capital market (debt and equity raises), IPO readiness and IPO registration. He is passionate about growing businesses, efficiently and effectively. Genuin is his 5th startup, one of past four successfully completed IPO and listed in NYSE (ticker "DOCN"), another became an Unicorn with multi billion dollars valuation (Socure), 3rd one successfully closed Series C and on hyper growth mode (Carbyne). Prior to working in Corporates, he spent more than 12 years working in Big4 (EY / KPMG) and Top 10 consulting firms in various roles from assurance to advisory.

"I am thrilled to join Genuin as the CFO to help the company execute its strategic plans, accelerate growth and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to partnering with the exceptionally talented Genuin team on its next phase of scale and product innovation, and on a mission to build a first community media network to help brands own their communities and create new revenue streams," commented Sheth.

About Genuin:

Genuin was founded in 2021 as a vertical video community platform that connects retailers, brands, media networks, creators, and consumers. By fostering engagement through relevant organic and sponsored content, Genuin empowers brands to create thriving communities and drive new revenue opportunities. Genuin communities are widely distributed across the web, providing retailers with a video feed and community platform integrated into their apps and websites. Consumers can access these communities directly, interact with content, and drive demand, while retailers monetize their communities with sponsorships and new revenue streams.

For more information about Genuin and its innovative community-building platform, visit https://begenuin.com/

Dori Busell, Genuin, 1 9176893415, [email protected], https://begenuin.com/

SOURCE Genuin