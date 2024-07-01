Genuine Health Group Promotes Eric Hammond to Chief Financial Officer

We are confident that Eric will continue to drive our financial performance and strategic growth in his new role. We look forward to his continued success and leadership. Post this

"We are thrilled to promote Eric Hammond to Chief Financial Officer," said Roger Rodriguez, CEO of Genuine Health Group. "Eric's contributions to our company have been invaluable, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our financial performance and strategic growth in his new role. We look forward to his continued success and leadership."

Prior to joining Genuine Health Group, Mr. Hammond served as Vice President at Apricus Health in Scottsdale, Arizona. There, he partnered with executive management, the board of directors, and business unit heads to lead multifaceted capital-raising, budgeting, monthly reporting, and strategic planning efforts. His experience in these areas were pivotal in enhancing the company's financial operations and achieving its strategic goals.

Mr. Hammond's extensive experience also includes directing the Financial Planning and Analysis department at Equality Health, serving as an Investment Banking Associate at Jefferies in New York, and working as a Business Analyst at Pershing in Jersey City. He earned a baccalaureate degree in Finance and Economics from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania.

Genuine Heath Group, a multi-year "Fastest Growing Companies" honoree by the South Florida Business Journal, has been recognized for its growth as well as its strength in employee retention and diversity. The company was also named one of the "Best Places to Work" in 2023 by the South Florida Business Journal.

The company's news follows the announcement in early 2024 that Roger Rodriguez would take the reins at Genuine Health Group as CEO, moving from his former role as Senior Advisor. Joe Caruncho, the company's co-founder and former CEO, now serves as Executive Chairman.

For more information about Genuine Health Group, or to schedule an interview with Eric Hammond, please contact Meieli Sawyer at 305-668-0070 or [email protected].

About Genuine Health Group

Genuine Health Group is an analytics-driven healthcare company that assists physicians and health plans in successfully transitioning to value-based payment models.

Media Contact

Meieli Sawyer, Genuine Health Group, 305-668-0070, [email protected], www.genuinehealthgroup.com

SOURCE Genuine Health Group