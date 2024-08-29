Genuine Health Group Promotes Grace Herrera To Vice President of Clinical Operations

We are thrilled to promote Grace Herrera to Vice President of Clinical Operations. Post this

"We are thrilled to promote Grace Herrera to Vice President of Clinical Operations," said Roger Rodriguez, CEO of Genuine Health Group. "Ms. Herrera's contributions have been invaluable in scaling our clinical programs and pioneering new initiatives like our Health Equity program. Her expertise and dedication will continue to drive our mission of providing the highest quality care to our patients."

Genuine Health Group recently expanded its clinical services into new markets, including Texas and South Carolina. Most recently, as Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Ms. Herrera spearheaded the development of the Health Equity and Social Worker programs, which aim to reduce health disparities and connect patients with the resources they need to thrive.

"I am honored to take on this new role at Genuine Health Group," said Ms. Herrera. "I look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance our clinical programs, ensuring that we deliver the best possible care to our patients, especially those who need it the most."

Ms. Herrera earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida International University. With more than a decade of experience in clinical operations and management, she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

