Genuine Health Group Promotes Grace Herrera To Vice President of Clinical Operations

Experienced Healthcare Leader To Continue Advancing Clinical Programs And Expanding Health Equity Initiatives
MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genuine Health Group, a leading healthcare organization dedicated to value-based care, proudly announces the promotion of Grace Herrera to Vice President of Clinical Operations. In her new role, Ms. Herrera will continue to lead the company's clinical programs, focusing on innovative strategies that enhance patient care, especially for chronically ill patients.
Since joining Genuine Health Group in 2018, Ms. Herrera has been instrumental in the success and growth of the company's clinical operations. Her leadership in the Chronic Care Management and Transition Care Management programs has significantly improved patient outcomes, ensuring patients manage their conditions effectively and transition smoothly back to their primary care physicians after hospital discharge.
"We are thrilled to promote Grace Herrera to Vice President of Clinical Operations," said Roger Rodriguez, CEO of Genuine Health Group. "Ms. Herrera's contributions have been invaluable in scaling our clinical programs and pioneering new initiatives like our Health Equity program. Her expertise and dedication will continue to drive our mission of providing the highest quality care to our patients."
Genuine Health Group recently expanded its clinical services into new markets, including Texas and South Carolina. Most recently, as Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Ms. Herrera spearheaded the development of the Health Equity and Social Worker programs, which aim to reduce health disparities and connect patients with the resources they need to thrive.
"I am honored to take on this new role at Genuine Health Group," said Ms. Herrera. "I look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance our clinical programs, ensuring that we deliver the best possible care to our patients, especially those who need it the most."
Ms. Herrera earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida International University. With more than a decade of experience in clinical operations and management, she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.
About Genuine Health Group
Genuine Health Group is an analytics-driven healthcare company that assists physicians and health plans in successfully transitioning to value-based payment models.
