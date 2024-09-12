Genuine Health Group Promotes Jose Velasco To Director Of Growth Strategy

Jose's impact on our company has been tremendous. Post this

"We are delighted to promote Jose Velasco to Director of Growth Strategy," said Roger Rodriguez, CEO of Genuine Health Group. "Jose's impact on our company has been tremendous, and we are confident he will continue to propel our growth and strategic plans in this new capacity. We look forward to his continued achievements."

"I am thrilled to advance to this new role at Genuine Health Group, which will allow me to further integrate overarching strategic vision into our sales and marketing efforts," reflected Mr. Velasco. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help us meet our goals."

Mr. Velasco started his career with Genuine Health Group in September 2019 as a Business Development Analyst. His commitment and excellent performance earned him a promotion to Senior Business Development Analyst in June 2023. Mr. Velasco earned a Bachelor's degree from Florida State University in 2019 and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami in December 2023 while working full-time.

Genuine Health Group, consistently recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the "Fastest Growing Companies," is renowned for its impressive growth, high employee retention, and commitment to diversity. In 2023, the company was also honored as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the same publication.

For more information about Genuine Health Group or to schedule an interview with Jose Velasco, please contact Meieli Sawyer at 305-668-0070 or [email protected].

About Genuine Health Group

Genuine Health Group is an analytics-driven healthcare company that assists physicians and health plans in successfully transitioning to value-based payment models.

Media Contact

Meieli Sawyer, Genuine Health Group, 305-668-0070, [email protected], www.genuinehealthgroup.com

SOURCE Genuine Health Group