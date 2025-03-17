Genuinely Converted: Former Biola Professor Aims to Unveil the Path to True Christian Conversion

ATLANTA, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seen by many as a renowned theologian, pastor, and academic professor of over 30 years, author and Professor Ben Nworie, PhD., MDiv., MA. (Th), presents his newest publication, "Genuinely Converted: Gospel Truth to Help You Fulfill God's Plan for Your Life," written to shed light on the essence of true Christian conversion.
Through a blend of biblical insight, Nworie clarifies the essence of true Christian conversion, encouraging readers to recognize the unmistakable signs of a transformed life. In addition, readers are equipped with the tools to discern false gospels, embrace the true gospel, and stay on course for a life of fulfillment and purpose. Whether they seek to deepen their faith, lead others to conversion, or prepare for eternity, this book provides the guidance they may need.
"Many people who think or say they are Christians may not really be and may not even know it," said Nworie. "My book spells out the concrete, recognizable signs of someone who is genuinely converted, meaning their old life has passed away, and a new person has emerged."
Nworie believes conversion is more than a moment but a transformative journey influencing every aspect of a reader's life. He strives to have his book be a guide while offering biblical clarity and practical wisdom to help readers navigate their faith with confidence, renewed strength, and a deeper understanding of their purpose.
"Allow God's word to be your guide, helping you 'fulfill his plan for your life'," said Nworie. "Stay focused, find peace amid stress, and prepare your heart for heaven."
"Genuinely Converted: Gospel Truth to Help You Fulfill God's Plan for Your Life"
By Professor Ben Nworie, PhD., MDiv., MA. (Th).
ISBN: 9798385019526 (softcover); 9798385019533 (hardcover); 9798385019540 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Prof. Ben Nworie, PhD., MDiv., MA (Th)., is the founding pastor of a Baptist Church in North Dallas, Tex., as well as three Anglican churches in Calif. As a seasoned pastor, theologian, youth minister, and counselor, he has mentored numerous church leaders and guided many to authentic Christianity. Addtionally, he has served as a college professor for over 30 years, including roles as Education Professor at Biola University and Azusa Pacific University. He and his wife, Olive, reside in Atlanta, Ga. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852566-genuinely-converted.
