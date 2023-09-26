Geo Week 2024 Announces Influential List of Advisory Board Members

"Advisory Board members are at the top of their fields and committed to delivering the best conference and expo the geospatial and built world markets have ever seen. Tweet this

Members of the 2024 Advisory Board include:

Dr. Qassim Abdullah , Woolpert, Inc.

, Woolpert, Inc. Aaron Addison , World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

, World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) Dan Bellissemo , GIS Surveyors, Inc.

, GIS Surveyors, Inc. Andrew Brenner, NV5 Geospatial

Ashley Chappell , NOAA

, NOAA Kelly Cone , ClearEdge3D

, ClearEdge3D Martin Flood , GeoCue Group

, GeoCue Group Robert Hanson , MAPPS

, MAPPS Thomas Haun , Turner Staffing Group

, Turner Staffing Group Shawana Johnson , Global Marketing Insights, Inc.

, Global Marketing Insights, Inc. Kourosh Langari , Caltrans

, Caltrans Dr. Derek Lichti , ISPRS

, ISPRS John McCombs , ASPRS

, ASPRS Jonathan Murphy , GoGeomatics Canada

, GoGeomatics Canada Amar Nayegandhi , Dewberry

, Dewberry Danielle O'Connell , Skanska

, Skanska John Russo , USIBD

, USIBD Claire L. Rutkowski , Bentley Systems

, Bentley Systems Scott Simmons , Open Geospatial Consortium

, Open Geospatial Consortium Dr. Jason Stoker , U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Dr. Stewart Walker , LIDAR Magazine

, LIDAR Magazine Jennifer Wozencraft , US Army Corps of Engineers

Bios can be found here.

The Advisory Board will assist in developing conference programming comprised of sessions that delve into the full spectrum of data needs, work processes, software integration, and standards in both the geospatial and BIM worlds. "The input from our advisory board members is invaluable," said Carla Lauter, Conference Chair for Geo Week. "Their extensive industry experience allows us to hone what matters most to our attendees as we are building the conference program."

"Geo Week is unique and that it brings together very specific members of the AEC community that also have geospatial and GIS capabilities and needs," said Geo Week Advisory Board member Shawana Johnson, CEO at Global Marketing Insights, Inc. "It provides an ecosystem where we can all learn from other successes as well as lessons learned. The partnerships (and friendships) that are made there are long lasting and produce profitable business results as well."

"The pace of change in our industry has never been faster, and it's accelerating all the time," said Geo Week Advisory Board member Claire L. Rutkowski, Senior Vice President and CIO Champion at Bentley Systems. "Geo Week provides an outstanding opportunity for built world and geospatial professionals to get a download on all the latest thinking, technologies, and trends, while networking and interacting with their peers."

The Advisory Board is responsible for recommending conference topics and speakers, reviewing submitted abstracts, consulting on the program, and acting as a resource to develop different aspects of the event. In 2024, the Geo Week conference program will showcase real-world use cases and highlight emerging trends in technology and processes. In addition to the extensive conference program, Geo Week offers a vendor-neutral show floor featuring the newest geospatial and built world products and solutions to qualify and compare.

Registration will open in October. Geospatial and built world professionals are encouraged to register early to secure discounted conference pricing and to fill out the Attendee Inquiry form for event updates.

About Geo Week

Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 16 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 11-13, 2024, reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also occur at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing) Annual Conference.

Diversified Communications also produces Lidar & Geospatial Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo, and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com.

For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624.

Contacts:

Lora Burns

Geo Week Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, (207) 842-5522, [email protected], https://www.geo-week.com/

