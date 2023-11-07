Geo Week 2024 Announces Sneak Peek of Stellar Keynote Lineup

"Keynotes set the tone for an entire event, and this year's topics and speakers are doing so in ways that will resonate across the geospatial and built world industries." Post this

Sunday's keynote, The Bright Future Ahead: Navigating AEC, 3D, and Geospatial Innovation and Change, will be led by Claire Rutkowski, SVP and CIO Champion at Bentley Systems, and include panelists Andrea Springer, VP of Digital Technology & Innovation at Stantec, and Ben Stocker, Construction Technologist at Skender, with more panelists to be announced. The keynote will discuss emerging technologies, including generative AI, large language models, augmented reality, and how digital twins are already impacting day-to-day work in surveying, AEC, and other industries. While some of those technologies are still in their early stages of adoption, keynotes will focus on what's coming next and what workflows look like in 2030. This visionary panel will share their predictions, cautions, and enthusiasm about what's next, including a look at today's workforce and how it can be prepared for the seismic shifts ahead.

Monday's keynote, Geospatial for Good: How is Geospatial Technology Changing the World? features insights from Este Geraghty, Chief Medical Officer and Health Solutions Director at ESRI, with an additional speaker to be announced. Through the development of technologies and techniques, including lidar, GIS, bathymetry, photogrammetry, AI, and beyond, geospatial knowledge is being applied across disciplines to help address many critical problems. In this keynote, technology thought leaders will share their visions of how geospatial technology is already being used to make a difference in addressing climate change, sustainability issues, disaster response, public health, and social justice, and discuss how the geospatial community can get involved.

"Both of these keynotes will shine a light on the future – from the benefits of geospatial technology to the future of work," said Carla Lauter, Conference Chair and Editorial Analyst for Geo Week. "With the rapid pace of change across myriad industries, shining a critical spotlight on the road ahead is more important than ever."

Geo Week also features vendor-delivered Product Previews, Exhibit Hall Theater presentations, and workshops, in addition to an Academic Hub, multiple networking events, and the Geo Week Awards Celebration. More than 151 solutions providers have confirmed booths on the Exhibit Hall Floor with additional companies being confirmed every week. More than 150 associations and media partners are confirmed as supporters.

Geo Week provides education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including AEC, Asset & Facility Management, Disaster & Emergency Response, Earth Observation & Satellite Applications, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning & Smart Cities.

Visit http://www.geo-week.com for more information on attending or exhibiting.Register now for Super Saver pricing.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News was created in response to the changing needs of built world and geospatial professionals, and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and much more. It occurs February 11-13, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]

Questions?

Lora Burns

Geo Week Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Geo Week, (207) 842-5522, [email protected], https://www.geo-week.com/

SOURCE Geo Week