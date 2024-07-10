Geo Week and Reality Capture Network Announce Strategic Partnership

"We believe in the power of collaboration and are committed to leading the community toward a common goal of building a better future." - Matthew Byrd Post this

"We are excited to partner with Geo Week and introduce an RCN Track to this premier event. This collaboration provides a unique platform for our community to share case studies, participate in insightful panel discussions, and showcase the latest advancements in reality capture technology. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire and empower professionals across the geospatial and built environments to embrace innovative solutions and drive the industry forward. We believe in the power of collaboration and are committed to leading the community toward a common goal of building a better future," said Matthew Byrd, Founder & CEO of Reality Capture Network.

"Welcoming Reality Capture Network as a Conference and Event Partner for Geo Week is incredibly exciting. Their unique expertise and innovation in reality capture will inspire attendees and elevate the conference offerings to cover the full spectrum of geospatial and built world technologies," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, Organizer of Geo Week. "Collaborating with leading organizations like RCN allows us to collectively amplify our impact and drive the industry forward."

All Geo Week Full Conference pass holders will have access to Geo Week, ASPRS, and RCN sessions with a single conference pass. A separate RCN pass can be purchased to attend the RCN Track. Registration will open in October 2024.

The RCN sessions will complement three days of robust content, including the Geo Week Conference Program, Keynotes, the ASPRS Annual Conference, add-on workshops and trainings, and Geo Week Exhibit Hall Theater programming. Learn more about the Reality Capture Network and Geo Week event collaboration here.

The Geo Week Call for Speakers is open until July 26, 2024. By filling out the single Call for Speakers form, applicants will be considered for sessions hosted by Geo Week, ASPRS, or RCN. If accepted, talks will be matched to the session that best suits their content.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more, will be available soon. Registration opens in October 2024. To stay up to date, fill out the Attendee Inquiry Form.

Reality Capture Network (RCN) is on a mission to inspire, inform, and empower companies in the built environment through its podcast, events, and online education center. By focusing on cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and industry collaboration, RCN helps firms embrace change and create new opportunities in the built environment.

Learn more about the RCN Podcast, Committees, R-CON, and other RCN initiatives by visiting http://www.realitycapturenetwork.com

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. Geo Week is strengthened by multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and RCN, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USIBD, and WGIC. Geo Week February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

