Geo Week and USGIF announce strategic partnership for the 2025 edition

"Welcoming USGIF as an Event Partner for Geo Week is truly exciting and represents the collaborative ecosystem in the geospatial industry. The inclusion of USGIF will further attract and benefit prominent thought leaders in the geospatial intelligence field and foster enhanced networking, collaboration, and idea-sharing among industry experts," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, the organizer of Geo Week. "Our partnership with dedicated and passionate organizations like USGIF makes Geo Week a premier platform for cultivating connections and advancing the industry."

The USGIF membership comprises a dynamic and diverse community of nearly 300 corporate, federal, and academic entities, united with tens of thousands of the nation's brightest leaders. This collaborative network is dedicated to advancing the GEOINT field through shared expertise, innovative solutions, and a commitment to addressing both current and future challenges. By fostering connections and facilitating knowledge exchange, USGIF members play a pivotal role in driving the GEOINT community forward, enhancing national security, and contributing to the global geospatial landscape.

About the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation

The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation dedicated to promoting the geospatial intelligence tradecraft and developing a stronger GEOINT community across industry, academia, government, and professional organizations. USGIF achieves its mission via its strategic pillars:

Build the Community | Advance the Tradecraft | Accelerate Innovation.

For more information, visit https://usgif.org/.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and RCN, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

