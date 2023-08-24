Geo Week Announces 150+ Supporting Organizations and Media Partners for 2024 Event

"Leading industry organizations from around the globe have pledged their support for Geo Week in record numbers this year, recognizing it as the premier event for increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies." Tweet this

Geo Week Supporting Partners are comprised of global trade media, portals, associations, user groups, cooperating events, government entities, and non-profits, including:

PUBLICATIONS

AEC Magazine

American Surveyor

AT Journal

Aviation Report

Black EOE Journal

Civil Engineering Surveyor

CICES Construction Law Review

CICES Geospatial Engineering

CIO Applications

CIO Coverage

CIO Insights

CIO Review

BIGNieuws

CODE Magazine

Comm Construction/Renovation

Construction Business Review

Construction Review

Construction Tech Review

constructionHQ

Coordinates

Crisis Response Journal

Develop3D

Diversity In STEAM

Earth Imaging Journal

energyHQ

Engineering Report

Engineers Outlook

Enterprise Viewpoint

GEO Informatics

GeoConnexion

Geospatial World

GIM International

GIS Resources

Government CIO Outlook

Hispanic Network

ICON Outlook

Informed Infrastructure

Innotech Today

IOT Report

Media 7

GPS World

Professional Womens Magazine

ResTech Today

LIDAR Magazine

StartUp City

The Women Leaders

Uncrewed Systems Technology

US Veterans

xyHt

PORTALS

AEC Café

AltEnergyMag

BigDataVendors

Bylt.News

ChiefIT ME

Clocate

Commercial UAV News

ConstructAfrica

ConstructionLinks

Dawn Of Drones Podcast

Connect News

DrasticNews

DroneExpos

Electronics Valley

Geo Insight

GeoJobs

Geo-matching

Geosearch

Geospatial1 News

GeoWeek News

GISGeography

GISuser.com

Global Security Mag

GoGeomatics

GIS Café

IOTGlobalNetwork

IOTNow

Lidar News

Manufacturing Tomorrow

MySecurity Media

Geospatial Solutions

Queue

Reality Capture Network

Robotics Tomorrow

SE-E

Sensorland

Smart Cities Tech

Spatial Times

Surveying Group

Uncrewed Views

We Get Around Network

Women In Tech Review

ASSOCIATIONS

AmericaView

Canada Telecoms

CIAT

CICES

Digital Twin Consortium

Geospatial World COC

GetKidsIntoSurveying

GIS Colorado

Ipv6 Forum

ISPRS

Laser Scanning Forum

Mountain West UAS

NAICP

Open Geo Consortium

Reality Capture Experts

STACouncil

The AREA

UCGIS

USGIF

Utilities Imagery/Inspection

VR AR Assoc - Denver

VR AR Association

WGIC

Glass Ceiling Institute

WITI

Women In BIM

Women Who Code

ANALYSTS

BIS Research

Geospatial World Consulting

HAPTIC R&D Consulting

Nexus 3D

Parks

P3 Tech Consulting

TMG Consulting

COOPERATING EVENTS

Digital Twin Consortium Quarterly

Geobuiz

GeoBIM

Geospatial World Forum

GoGeomaticsExpo

GeoIgnite

ISPRS Congress

Reality Capture Network Summit

Smart Geo Expo

STAC

Geoint

WITI Summit

SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PARTNERS

AP Planner

BIM Community

BuildingSmart

Canadian Mining Journal

Colorado Inno

ConstructionShows

Contxto

DataFloq

Energy Central

Federal Labs Consortium

Geowawesomeness

GISLounge

Govevents

Information-Age

IOTEvents

Mining Engineering

Slash Data

Spatialsource.com.au

Position Magazine

TechRadar.pro

Telco Professionals

VR/AR Assoc Events

World Construction Today

More than 3,000 professionals are expected to gather for Geo Week 2024, as technology innovation continues to boom. The exhibit hall is expected to sell out with more than 200 solutions providers for the second year in a row and will display best-in-class solutions, allowing attendees to source the latest geospatial and built world innovations while networking with vendors and attendees.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, the Geo Week Awards Celebration, and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2024 event will open in October – stay in the know.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of built world and geospatial professionals, and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team and much more. Event Partners include ASPRS, ISPRS, MAPPS, USIBD and WGIC. Geo Week takes place February 11-13, 2024, at Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]

Questions?

Carl Berndtson

Global Partnerships

[email protected]

Lora Burns, [email protected]

Geo Week Senior Marketing Manager

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207-842-5522, [email protected], https://www.geo-week.com/

SOURCE Geo Week