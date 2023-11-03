Geo Week Announces 2024 Conference Program, 200+ Speakers and 50+ Sessions

200+ speakers and 50+ sessions slated for the 2024 edition of Geo Week Feb 11-13 in Denver, CO
PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the premier event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced the Conference Program for the 2024 event, which will take place February 11-13, 2024, in Denver, CO. The programming will feature more than 200 industry experts and a vast range of content that explores geospatial technologies, digital workflows, cutting-edge reality capture, advanced lidar and much more. New this year, all conference attendees will have access to both Geo Week and ASPRS-hosted sessions with a single conference pass – providing more valued content and insights from industry experts.
"Our conference program remains at the forefront of emerging technologies, with a clear focus on the future," stated Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications. "We're excited to assemble visionary leaders who are shaping innovative workflows for intricate projects and exchanging insights within these rapidly evolving sectors."
Geo Week showcases the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. The combined conference program and tradeshow floor will feature commercial applications of digital technologies, innovations and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, and more.
Experts from Autodesk, Bentley Systems, RIEGL, Dodge Construction Network, Esri, Skanska, USGS, NOAA, Teren, WGIC and many other top organizations will share their expertise on a range of topics. Featured sessions include:
- Aerial Mapping Advances and Large Scale Data Collection
- AI/Machine Learning Opportunities for Geospatial Data
- Critical Complexity: Inspecting, Repairing and Maintaining Utilities
- Future-Proofing Your Workflow for Lidar Data Capture
- Reaching New Heights in UAS Surveying
- The Role of Digital Twins in Infrastructure Projects
- What Will the Construction Lifecycle of the Future Look Like?
The full program and speaker list can be viewed here.
"Geo Week continues to be a place where the most unique and cutting-edge projects are showcased, and where critical conversations take place across industries – and 2024 is no exception," said Carla Lauter, Geo Week Conference Chair. "From the latest in emerging technologies to addressing some of our most pressing challenges, the conference program features expertise and real-world insights that can't be found anywhere else."
Geo Week provides education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including AEC, Asset & Facility Management, Disaster & Emergency Response, Earth Observation & Satellite Applications, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning & Smart Cities.
Geo Week also features vendor-delivered Product Previews, Exhibit Hall Theater presentations, and workshops, in addition to an Academic Hub, multiple networking events, and the Geo Week Awards Celebration. More than 148 solutions providers have confirmed booths on the Exhibit Hall Floor with additional companies being confirmed every week. More than 150 associations and media partners are confirmed as supporters.
