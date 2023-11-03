Geo Week Announces 2024 Conference Program, 200+ Speakers and 50+ Sessions

"Geo Week continues to be a place where the most unique and cutting-edge projects are showcased, and where critical conversations take place across industries – and 2024 is no exception," said Carla Lauter, Geo Week Conference Chair. Post this

Geo Week showcases the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. The combined conference program and tradeshow floor will feature commercial applications of digital technologies, innovations and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, and more.

Experts from Autodesk, Bentley Systems, RIEGL, Dodge Construction Network, Esri, Skanska, USGS, NOAA, Teren, WGIC and many other top organizations will share their expertise on a range of topics. Featured sessions include:

The full program and speaker list can be viewed here.

"Geo Week continues to be a place where the most unique and cutting-edge projects are showcased, and where critical conversations take place across industries – and 2024 is no exception," said Carla Lauter, Geo Week Conference Chair. "From the latest in emerging technologies to addressing some of our most pressing challenges, the conference program features expertise and real-world insights that can't be found anywhere else."

Geo Week provides education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including AEC, Asset & Facility Management, Disaster & Emergency Response, Earth Observation & Satellite Applications, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning & Smart Cities.

Geo Week also features vendor-delivered Product Previews, Exhibit Hall Theater presentations, and workshops, in addition to an Academic Hub, multiple networking events, and the Geo Week Awards Celebration. More than 148 solutions providers have confirmed booths on the Exhibit Hall Floor with additional companies being confirmed every week. More than 150 associations and media partners are confirmed as supporters.

Visit http://www.geo-week.com for more information on attending or exhibiting. Register now to secure Super Saver rates.

About Geo Week

Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 16 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 11-13, 2024, reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also occur at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing) Annual Conference.

Diversified Communications also produces Lidar & Geospatial Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo, and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com

For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]

Media Contact:

Lora Burns, Geo Week Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207-842-5522, [email protected], divcom.com

SOURCE Diversified Communications