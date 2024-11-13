Geo Week Announces 2025 Conference Program and Speakers

"At Geo Week 2025, we are excited that our speakers will dig into complex projects at even larger scales than ever before, and talk about the most pressing issues facing the industry," said Carla Lauter, Content Manager Post this

Experts from Colliers Engineering & Design, California Department of Transportation, DPR Construction, WSP, Surdex, Dewberry, Woolpert, Jacobs, Chevron, ETRO Construction Ltd, and many other top organizations will share their expertise on a range of topics, including large-scale digital twin projects, the impact of "open data," democratizing reality capture, road and bridge safety, digital construction workflows, innovative transportation solutions and preparing the next generation of geospatial professionals.

Sessions include:

Transforming Cities and Countries with Digital Twins

Elevating Surveying Practices

Best Practice for Large Airborne Mapping Projects

Transforming Road Safety and Transportation Infrastructure

Preparing for the Modernization of the National Spatial Reference System

Where is our Geospatial Workforce?

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Week News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of geospatial and 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and Reality Capture Network, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

