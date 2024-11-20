Geo Week Announces Keynote - Dallas Fort Worth Airport's Digital Evolution

As airports expand and evolve, managing growth becomes paramount. The keynote will explore how DFW harnesses real-time data and visualization to make swift, informed decisions that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and passenger experience," - Kelly Watt Post this

This session will be led by Adan Banda, Senior Geospatial Data Manager, Tarini Shukla, Senior Geospatial Analyst, and Kelly Watt, Program Manager at DFW Airport, to demonstrate how DFW Airport is leveraging 3D visualization, dynamic twin, AI/ML, and event driven architecture to transform operations and transportation.

"As airports expand and evolve, managing growth becomes paramount. The keynote will explore how DFW harnesses real-time data and visualization to make swift, informed decisions that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and passenger experience," said Kelly Watt, Program Manager at DFW Airport. "I am thrilled to highlight how 3D and AI are reshaping operations at DFW Airport alongside Adan and Tarini!"

For detailed information on the keynote sessions, visit http://www.geo-week.com/keynotes.

Visit http://www.geo-week.com for more information on attending or exhibiting. Register now for Super Saver pricing.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Week News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of geospatial and 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and Reality Capture Network, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For information about exhibiting at Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds, Sales Manager, at [email protected]. For Attendee Inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]

Questions?

Lora Burns

Geo Week Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Diversified Communication, (207) 842-5522, [email protected], https://www.geo-week.com/

SOURCE Geo Week