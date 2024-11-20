Geo Week Announces Keynote - Dallas Fort Worth Airport's Digital Evolution

Expert panelists discuss how the use of geospatial technology is used to make real-time decisions.
DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the leading event uniting geospatial technologies with the built environment, has unveiled its highly anticipated opening keynote: Dallas Fort Worth Airport's Digital Evolution. This keynote will headline the conference taking place February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.
The Conference Program will kick off Monday afternoon, exploring how DFW Airport navigates the fast-paced and complex environment that requires informed decision-making. DFW Airport is the third largest airport nationally, larger even than Manhattan, NY - and is currently undertaking two major terminal construction projects, developing a new electric plant, and working to improve aging utilities. On top of this, DFW is experiencing massive passenger volume growth requiring operational improvements and increased efficiencies and facing ongoing threats that require information flow for collaboration and decision-making. These challenges present excellent opportunities to leverage 3D visualization, AI/ML, and event-driven architecture to solve critical use cases supporting Utility Management, Terminal Operations, and Emergency Management.
This session will be led by Adan Banda, Senior Geospatial Data Manager, Tarini Shukla, Senior Geospatial Analyst, and Kelly Watt, Program Manager at DFW Airport, to demonstrate how DFW Airport is leveraging 3D visualization, dynamic twin, AI/ML, and event driven architecture to transform operations and transportation.
"As airports expand and evolve, managing growth becomes paramount. The keynote will explore how DFW harnesses real-time data and visualization to make swift, informed decisions that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and passenger experience," said Kelly Watt, Program Manager at DFW Airport. "I am thrilled to highlight how 3D and AI are reshaping operations at DFW Airport alongside Adan and Tarini!"
About Geo Week
Geo Week, presented by Geo Week News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of geospatial and 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and Reality Capture Network, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.
Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).
