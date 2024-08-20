Geo Week Announces Over 160 Supporting Organizations and Media Partners for the 2025 Event

"Industry-leading organizations worldwide are supporting Geo Week in unrivaled numbers this year, solidifying its status as the premier event for the integration of the built world with cutting-edge airborne, terrestrial, and commercial 3D technologies," said Lee Corkhill Post this

Geo Week Supporting Partners are comprised of global trade media, portals, associations, user groups, cooperating events, government entities, and non-profits, view the full list.

More than 3,000 professionals are expected to gather for Geo Week 2025, as technology innovation continues to boom. The exhibit hall is expected to sell out for the third year in a row with more than 200 solutions providers. displaying best-in-class solutions; allowing attendees to source the latest innovations while networking with vendors and attendees.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, the Geo Week Awards Celebration, and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2024 event will open in October – stay in the know.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and RCN, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

