Geo Week Breaks Attendance Records; Sold Out Exhibit Hall Floor Largest in Event History

Geo Week kicked off Sunday, February 11 with Product Previews, followed by two and a half days of extensive conference programming from 200+ speakers covering a range of content that explored geospatial technologies, digital workflows, cutting-edge reality capture, advanced lidar, and more. New this year, all conference attendees had access to both Geo Week and ASPRS-hosted sessions with a single conference pass – providing more valued content and insights from industry experts. Speakers from Autodesk, Bentley Systems, RIEGL, Dodge Construction Network, Esri, Skanska, USGS, NOAA, Teren, WGIC, and many other top organizations shared their expertise on a range of topics covered extensively by Geo Week News.

The Keynote on Sunday, February 11, featured Claire Rutkowski, Chief Information Officer at POWER Engineers, followed by a panel including Andrea Springer, VP Digital Engineering Solutions at CDM Smith and Ben Stocker, Senior Construction Technologist at Skender, discussing Navigating AEC, 3D, and Geospatial Innovation and Change.

The Keynote on Monday, February 12, featured Este Geraghty, Chief Medical Officer at Esri, and Ronda Schrenk, CEO of United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, and provided industry insights on Geospatial for Good: How is Geospatial Technology Changing the World? The Keynote presentations will be released online in the coming weeks.

In the sold-out exhibit hall, best-in-class solutions from the most influential companies were displayed, allowing attendees to source the latest geospatial and built world innovations. Additionally, the Exhibit Hall Theater featured content including a USIBD session comparing mobile laser-scanning results taken onsite, and event partner WGIC hosted panels calling for urgent workforce expansion and action on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the industry.

Special features of the 2024 event included a Pitch the Press event, where the latest products from Oxford Technical Solutions (OxTS), Emesent, and Stitch3D were chosen from 16 presentations that were pitched rapid-fire to a panel of high-profile press representatives at Geo Week. These solutions represent the cutting edge in hardware, components, and services. ASPRS hosted an Academic Hub, highlighting university research and posters from leading academic and research institutions. Additionally, a Level Up Lounge was geared towards workforce development and featured career consultations from USGS and a headshot station to help advance new professionals in their geospatial careers.

The Geo Week Awards Celebration, in collaboration with LIDAR Magazine, LiDAR News and ASPRS, celebrated excellence across the geospatial industry. The Lidar Leader Awards recognized team accomplishments and innovations from Blue Marble Geographics, Singapore Housing & Development Board, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and North Carolina A&T State University, as well as personal achievement from visionary Arttu Soininen at Terrasolid. The Younger Geospatial Professional Award recognized Dimitrios Bolkas, Associate Professor at Pennsylvania State University. ASPRS honored members with their Fellows Award, Estes Memorial Teaching Award, Photogrammetric (Fairchild) Award and ASPRS Lifetime Achievement Award. The USGS and NASA also presented their William T. Pecora Award to Dr. Russell G. Congalton, University of New Hampshire. Full coverage including all award recipients is available in Geo Week News' awards recap.

Numerous networking events were held, including the Welcome Tailgate sponsored by Trimble and the Networking Happy Hour sponsored by Tersus.

Geo Week was supported by 185+ publications, portals, associations, user groups, analysts, cooperating events, and government agencies, covering six continents.

The next edition of Geo Week takes place February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Stay up to date by inquiring about attending or exhibiting, and continue to follow Geo Week News for post-event coverage.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. It occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

