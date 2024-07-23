Geo Week Call for Speakers for 2025 Conference Program Ends July 26

From using emerging technologies to solve problems, to taking on large scale, complex infrastructure projects, to embracing digitalization – geospatial, 3D and built world technologies are changing the game," said Lee Corkhill Post this

Aerial Lidar and Data Acquisition

AI and Machine Learning

Automation / Robotics

Data Integration and Management

Data Visualization

Digital AEC Workflows

Digital Twins

Emerging Technologies

Photogrammetry

Point Cloud Processing

Reality Capture

Remote Sensing / Imagery

SLAM / Mobile Mapping

Smart Cities / IoT

Sustainability

Topobathymetry and Coastal Mapping

UAV / UAS Applications

Using Technology in Infrastructure Projects

"Tools like lidar, laser scanning, photogrammetry, remote sensing, reality capture, machine learning and AI are constantly evolving. From using emerging technologies to solve problems, to taking on large scale, complex infrastructure projects, to embracing digitalization – geospatial, 3D and built world technologies are changing the game," said Lee Corkhill, Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "At Geo Week, we are looking to share new workflows, explore tools, and provide insights on overcoming real-word challenges to continue to drive the industry forward. Our Conference Partnership with ASPRS and RCN will provide pivotal geospatial and built world education, and we look forward to reviewing speaker applications and announcing this year's conference program."

The submission period for the Call for Speakers ends Friday, July 26. By filling out the single call for speakers form, applicants will be considered for sessions hosted by Geo Week, ASPRS or RCN. Interested professionals can apply to present here.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more, will be available soon. Registration opens in October – fill out an inquiry form to stay in the know.

About ASPRS

American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) is a scientific association serving thousands of professional members around the world. ASPRS's mission is to advance knowledge and improve understanding of mapping sciences to promote the responsible applications of photogrammetry, remote sensing, geographic information, systems (GIS) and supporting technologies. Serving over 7,000 professional members around the world, providing peer-reviewed journals, professional certificates, publications, job fairs, and social activities and workshops. For more information, visit https://www.asprs.org/

About Reality Capture Network

Reality Capture Network (RCN) is on a mission to inspire, inform, and empower companies in the built environment through its podcast, events, and online education center. By focusing on cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and industry collaboration, RCN helps firms embrace change and create new opportunities in the built environment.

Learn more about the RCN Podcast, Committees, R-CON, and other RCN initiatives by visiting http://www.realitycapturenetwork.com

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. Conference and Event Partners include ASPRS and Reality Capture Network and Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIG, USIBD and WGIC. Geo Week takes place February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

