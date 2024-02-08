Geo Week exhibit hall floor is sold out; 3000 geospatial professionals anticipated to attend

Leading geospatial, 3D, and built world technology expo and conference to take place in Denver Feb 11-13

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the premier conference and tradeshow that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, are anticipating that more than 3000 industry professionals will attend next week's event. The event features a sold-out exhibit hall floor and will take place February 11-13, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

"The transformation brought about by geospatial technology has reshaped our interactions with both the built environment and the natural world," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "At Geo Week, the convergence of individuals, cutting-edge technologies, and forward-thinking organizations shapes the digital future across coastlines, cities, and entire countries. This collaborative gathering aims to delve into the optimal utilization of these solutions, addressing complex projects, forging innovative workflows, and resolving tangible real-world challenges."

Geo Week showcases the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. The combined conference program and tradeshow floor will feature commercial applications of digital technologies, innovations and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, and more.

Robust Conference Programming: The Geo Week Conference Program will feature more than 200 industry experts and a vast range of content that explores geospatial technologies, digital workflows, cutting-edge reality capture, advanced lidar, and much more. New this year, all conference attendees will have access to both Geo Week and ASPRS-hosted sessions with a single conference pass – providing more valued content and insights from industry experts. Experts from Autodesk, Bentley Systems, RIEGL, Dodge Construction Network, Esri, Skanska, USGS, NOAA, Teren, WGIC, and many other top organizations will share their expertise on a range of topics.

200 Exhibitors: The 2024 Geo Week show floor will be brimming with 200 solution providers showcasing best-in-class solutions, creating the opportunity for attendees to compare and qualify hundreds of products and services, engage with technical leads and current users, and find the right tools for their ever-changing needs. The sold-out exhibit floor will be comprised of companies representing the best in lidar, reality capture, 3D modeling, point cloud processing, and more.

Keynotes: Geo Week's opening keynote, taking place Sunday, February 11, will answer key questions on emerging technologies: The Bright Future Ahead: Navigating AEC, 3D, and Geospatial Innovation and Change. The keynote will feature panelists from the CDM Smith, POWER Engineers, and Skender.

The keynote on Monday, February 12, features panelists from Esri and United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) who will discuss Geospatial for Good: How is Geospatial Technology Changing the World? Panelists will showcase how geospatial knowledge is being applied across disciplines to help address critical problems globally.

Add-on Workshops: Geo Week features 13 add-on workshops, offering attendees hand-on training to expand technical skillsets. Workshops are hosted by organizations including ASPRS, BAAM.tech, GreenValley International, and Trimble Applanix.

Event Highlights: Additional special features include an Academic Hub hosted by ASPRS, vendor-delivered Product Previews, Pitch the Press competition, Geo Week Awards Celebration, Level Up Lounge for career development, educational programming in the Exhibit Hall Theater and multiple networking event.

Supporting Partners: More than 180 associations and media have signed on as event supporters spanning six continents, recognizing Geo Week as the premier event for increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies.

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News was created in response to the changing needs of built world and geospatial professionals, and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and much more. It occurs February 11-13, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

