Geo Week Projects 200+ Top-Tier Exhibitors from Across the Globe, Unveils New Exhibit Hall Preview

Geo Week Releases Digital Snapshot of Exhibit Hall, Showcasing Exhibitor Lineup and Onsite Highlights
PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the premier event that champions the coming together of geospatial and built world technologies, have announced an impressive list of 148 top-tier solutions providers from across the globe that have already signed on to exhibit at the 2024 event, which takes place February 11-13, 2024 in Denver, CO. More than 200 exhibitors are projected to participate in this year's highly anticipated event.
"Geo Week is North America's defining event in the geospatial, 3D, and built world industries, bringing together companies representing the best in lidar, reality capture, 3D modeling, point cloud processing, and more," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "In an exciting convergence of cutting-edge technology and emerging industry trends, Geo Week unites experts from both the public and private sectors. This collaborative platform offers a unique opportunity for professionals to discover, network, and evaluate solutions on display, facilitating the advancement of myriad projects."
The list of solutions providers is growing daily and includes these top-tier organizations:
3DEO, Inc.
3Dsurvey
A2 Surfaces
Advanced Navigation
Aero - Graphics Inc.
Aerometrex
Aevex Aerospace
AirWorks
AmericaView
Applied Imagery
ArenaCAD USA
ASPRS
ATIS.cloud
AutoMap
BAAM.Tech
Bad Elf
Balko Tech
BayesMap Solutions
Benaco
Blue Marble Geographics
Bluesky Geospatial Limited
Carahsoft
Cardinal Systems LLC
CHC Navigation
Cintoo US Inc.
ClearEdge3D
CompassData Inc.
DAT/EM Systems International
Datum Tech Solutions
Dewberry
DIELMO 3D S.L.
Digital Construction Week
Dynamic Aviation
EAGLEVIEW
Elaine Ball Ltd.
Elysium Inc.
Emesent
Eos Positioning Systems
EPS Group, Inc.
Esri
Exail
Exyn Technologies Inc.
FARO Technologies, Inc.
Feima Robotics Technology Co., Ltd.
FIRMATEK
FJ DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
FLAI D.O.O.
Flyability
Frontier Precision
Fugro
GDU-TECH CO. LTD
GEO Business
GeoCue Group
Geo-Plus
Geospatial World
Get Kids Into Survey
GIS Surveyors, Inc.
gNext
GPI Geospatial, Inc.
GreenValley International
Guangzhou TOKSURVEY Information Technology Co. Ltd
Hexagon
HTS Advanced Solutions LLC
Imajing s.a.s.
Impulseradar
Informed Infrastructure
Inside Unmanned Systems
ISPRS
ITRES Research Limited
Jacobs
Jakarto
KELYN Technologies
Keystone Aerial Surveys
Kompass Business Management System (BMS)
Kucera International Inc.
Leica Geosystems
LIDAR Magazine (Spatial Media)
Lidaretto
LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH
LIDARUSA
LiteWave Technologies, Inc.
Lumibird Inc
M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C.
Mach9
MAPPS
Maptek
Merrick & Company
Microdrones
Mosaic
Multicopter Warehouse
National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA)
NavVis US, Inc.
NV5 Geospatial
Oxford Technical Solutions (OxTS)
Parker Hannifin
Pavemetrics Systems Inc.
Phase One
Phoenix LiDAR Systems
Pix4D SA
PLW Modelworks
Pointerra
PolyExplore Inc.
Prevu3D
Prostar Geocorp
Quantum-Systems GmbH
RDO Equipment Company
Revolution Flight
RIEGL USA Inc.
RPMC Lasers
SAM Companies
Sanborn Map Company
SBG Systems
Screening Eagle Technologies
Seagate Technology LLC: Lyve Mobile
Seiler Instrument Geospatial
SHAREUAV Ltd
SIMACTIVE INC.
Site Scout 360
Skand
Skyfront Corp.
Skyline Software Systems, Inc.
Smart Delta Systems & Solutions
SOMAG AG JENA
Stonex USA
Surphaser/ Basis Software, Inc.
TeeLabs
Teledyne Geospatial
TerraGo Technologies
Terrasolid Ltd
TopoDOT
Trimble
UES
US Census Bureau
US Geological Survey
USIBD
Vectornav Technologies
VeriDaaS Corporation
Vexcel Imaging
vGIS Inc.
Virtual Surveyor nv
VRMesh
WGIC
WISPR Systems
Woolpert
XenomatiX
YellowScan
Z+F USA, Inc.
ZZCOMM TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) Co. Ltd.
Access the newly released Exhibit Hall Preview to discover current exhibitors and special features included with an Exhibit Hall Pass, which includes access to the Exhibit Hall Theater, Academic Hub, Geo Week Award Celebration, Welcome Tailgate, Networking Happy Hour, Pitch the Press Competition, and more.
Other Event Highlights
Robust Conference Programming: The Geo Week Conference Program will showcase real-world use cases, highlighting emerging trends in technology and processes. Session topics include how technology can be used to rebuild critical infrastructure, implementing generative AI into existing workflows, challenges and solutions for educating the future workforce, best ways to pilot new technologies to maximize ROI, and how the democratization of tech will change how we work. In addition to the main Conference Program, education will also take place in the Exhibit Hall Theater and be included with Exhibit Hall pass. The full conference program will be announced soon.
Networking Opportunities: Geo Week provides numerous opportunities for attendees to connect and grow their professional networks. Geo Week kicks off with the Welcome Tailgate hosted by Trimble to open the Exhibit Hall Floor on Sunday. The Networking Happy Hour on Monday connects industry professionals while they explore the latest geospatial and built-world technologies on the show floor.
Geo Week Awards Celebration: To recognize and celebrate excellence across the geospatial industry, Geo Week will host an awards celebration to honor nominated leaders and distinguished professionals for their achievements. In partnership with LIDAR Magazine,Lidar News, and ASPRS, the Geo Week awards will be presented on Monday, February 12 in Denver, CO. The celebration will include the Lidar Leader Awards, Younger Geospatial Professional Award, and the presentation of ASPRS Awards. Submissions are open until November 10, 2023.
Partner Events and Supporters
Event Partners: Geo Week is proud to partner with American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS), International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), MAPPS, U.S. Institute of Building Documentation (USIBD), and the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), providing additional opportunities to learn and connect across the geospatial and built world industries.
150+ Supporting Partners: Leading industry organizations and media from around the globe have signed on to support Geo Week, recognizing it as the premier event for increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies.
Access the new Exhibit Hall Preview for a snapshot of current exhibitors and special event features. Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more will be available soon. Registration is now open - register today to secure Super Saver rates.
About Geo Week
Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News was created in response to the changing needs of built world and geospatial professionals, and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team and much more. It occurs February 11-13, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.
Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK). ‥‥‥‥‥
For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]
