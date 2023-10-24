Geo Week Projects 200+ Top-Tier Exhibitors from Across the Globe, Unveils New Exhibit Hall Preview

"Geo Week is North America's defining event in the geospatial, 3D, and built world industries, bringing together companies representing the best in lidar, reality capture, 3D modeling, point cloud processing, and more," Post this

The list of solutions providers is growing daily and includes these top-tier organizations:

3DEO, Inc.

3Dsurvey

A2 Surfaces

Advanced Navigation

Aero - Graphics Inc.

Aerometrex

Aevex Aerospace

AirWorks

AmericaView

Applied Imagery

ArenaCAD USA

ASPRS

ATIS.cloud

AutoMap

BAAM.Tech

Bad Elf

Balko Tech

BayesMap Solutions

Benaco

Blue Marble Geographics

Bluesky Geospatial Limited

Carahsoft

Cardinal Systems LLC

CHC Navigation

Cintoo US Inc.

ClearEdge3D

CompassData Inc.

DAT/EM Systems International

Datum Tech Solutions

Dewberry

DIELMO 3D S.L.

Digital Construction Week

Dynamic Aviation

EAGLEVIEW

Elaine Ball Ltd.

Elysium Inc.

Emesent

Eos Positioning Systems

EPS Group, Inc.

Esri

Exail

Exyn Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Feima Robotics Technology Co., Ltd.

FIRMATEK

FJ DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

FLAI D.O.O.

Flyability

Frontier Precision

Fugro

GDU-TECH CO. LTD

GEO Business

GeoCue Group

Geo-Plus

Geospatial World

Get Kids Into Survey

GIS Surveyors, Inc.

gNext

GPI Geospatial, Inc.

GreenValley International

Guangzhou TOKSURVEY Information Technology Co. Ltd

Hexagon

HTS Advanced Solutions LLC

Imajing s.a.s.

Impulseradar

Informed Infrastructure

Inside Unmanned Systems

ISPRS

ITRES Research Limited

Jacobs

Jakarto

KELYN Technologies

Keystone Aerial Surveys

Kompass Business Management System (BMS)

Kucera International Inc.

Leica Geosystems

LIDAR Magazine (Spatial Media)

Lidaretto

LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH

LIDARUSA

LiteWave Technologies, Inc.

Lumibird Inc

M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C.

Mach9

MAPPS

Maptek

Merrick & Company

Microdrones

Mosaic

Multicopter Warehouse

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA)

NavVis US, Inc.

NV5 Geospatial

Oxford Technical Solutions (OxTS)

Parker Hannifin

Pavemetrics Systems Inc.

Phase One

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Pix4D SA

PLW Modelworks

Pointerra

PolyExplore Inc.

Prevu3D

Prostar Geocorp

Quantum-Systems GmbH

RDO Equipment Company

Revolution Flight

RIEGL USA Inc.

RPMC Lasers

SAM Companies

Sanborn Map Company

SBG Systems

Screening Eagle Technologies

Seagate Technology LLC: Lyve Mobile

Seiler Instrument Geospatial

SHAREUAV Ltd

SIMACTIVE INC.

Site Scout 360

Skand

Skyfront Corp.

Skyline Software Systems, Inc.

Smart Delta Systems & Solutions

SOMAG AG JENA

Stonex USA

Surphaser/ Basis Software, Inc.

TeeLabs

Teledyne Geospatial

TerraGo Technologies

Terrasolid Ltd

TopoDOT

Trimble

UES

US Census Bureau

US Geological Survey

USIBD

Vectornav Technologies

VeriDaaS Corporation

Vexcel Imaging

vGIS Inc.

Virtual Surveyor nv

VRMesh

WGIC

WISPR Systems

Woolpert

XenomatiX

YellowScan

Z+F USA, Inc.

ZZCOMM TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) Co. Ltd.

Access the newly released Exhibit Hall Preview to discover current exhibitors and special features included with an Exhibit Hall Pass, which includes access to the Exhibit Hall Theater, Academic Hub, Geo Week Award Celebration, Welcome Tailgate, Networking Happy Hour, Pitch the Press Competition, and more.

Other Event Highlights

Robust Conference Programming: The Geo Week Conference Program will showcase real-world use cases, highlighting emerging trends in technology and processes. Session topics include how technology can be used to rebuild critical infrastructure, implementing generative AI into existing workflows, challenges and solutions for educating the future workforce, best ways to pilot new technologies to maximize ROI, and how the democratization of tech will change how we work. In addition to the main Conference Program, education will also take place in the Exhibit Hall Theater and be included with Exhibit Hall pass. The full conference program will be announced soon.

Networking Opportunities: Geo Week provides numerous opportunities for attendees to connect and grow their professional networks. Geo Week kicks off with the Welcome Tailgate hosted by Trimble to open the Exhibit Hall Floor on Sunday. The Networking Happy Hour on Monday connects industry professionals while they explore the latest geospatial and built-world technologies on the show floor.

Geo Week Awards Celebration: To recognize and celebrate excellence across the geospatial industry, Geo Week will host an awards celebration to honor nominated leaders and distinguished professionals for their achievements. In partnership with LIDAR Magazine,Lidar News, and ASPRS, the Geo Week awards will be presented on Monday, February 12 in Denver, CO. The celebration will include the Lidar Leader Awards, Younger Geospatial Professional Award, and the presentation of ASPRS Awards. Submissions are open until November 10, 2023.

Partner Events and Supporters

Event Partners: Geo Week is proud to partner with American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS), International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), MAPPS, U.S. Institute of Building Documentation (USIBD), and the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), providing additional opportunities to learn and connect across the geospatial and built world industries.

150+ Supporting Partners: Leading industry organizations and media from around the globe have signed on to support Geo Week, recognizing it as the premier event for increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies.

Access the new Exhibit Hall Preview for a snapshot of current exhibitors and special event features. Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more will be available soon. Registration is now open - register today to secure Super Saver rates.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News was created in response to the changing needs of built world and geospatial professionals, and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team and much more. It occurs February 11-13, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK). ‥‥‥‥‥

