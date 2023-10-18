Geo Week Seeking Nominations for the 2024 Awards Celebration

There are so many talented, energetic people in the lidar community that it is only right to honor them and their accomplishments. - Dr. Stewart Walker Tweet this

Lidar Leader Awards, in its sixth iteration in partnership with LIDAR Magazine, is seeking nominations in three distinct categories:

Outstanding Personal Achievement in Lidar

Outstanding Team Achievement in Lidar

Outstanding Innovation in Lidar

Spatial Media's LIDAR Magazine will assist the program by encouraging nominations and publishing pre- and post-event show analyses of finalists. Managing Editing, Dr. Stewart Walker, will assemble a distinguished panel that will review and judge submissions.

The recipients of the 2023 LIDAR Leader Awards included Dr. Qassim Abdullah, Chief Scientist and Vice President at Woolpert, The "Bathymetric Unmanned Littoral LiDar for Operational GEOINT" sensor from Woolpert, Cepton Inc, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Queens University, Belfast.

Dr. Walker remarked: "The Lidar Leader Awards began in 2017 and have become part of the Geo Week tradition. There are so many talented, energetic people in the lidar community that it is only right to honor them and their accomplishments. The enthusiasm of nominators and reviewers is inspiring. LIDAR Magazine is delighted to be associated with the 2024 awards." Click here to submit a LIDAR Leader Award nomination.

The Younger Geospatial Professional of the Year Award, in partnership with Lidar News, recognizes outstanding accomplishments and leadership by an exceptional member of the worldwide geospatial community, 35 years of age or younger. Nominations are accepted in the form of a short video explaining how nominees encourage others to pursue excellence and leadership in their geospatial careers, and an overview of a 10-minute presentation that, if chosen, would be presented at Geo Week.

Nominees are given suggested topics, including:

Innovative uses of drone lidar

What can one person do about sustainability?

What will be the next geo-technology game changer?

How 3D technology is going to be used in smart cities of the future

The Younger Geospatial Professional of the Year Award is presented in partnership with Lidar News. Gene Roe, Founder and Managing Editor of Lidar News, remarked, "The Younger Geospatial Professional of the Year Award recognizes the early-stage accomplishments of a YGP and provides that person with an opportunity to demonstrate their professional leadership."

Rebecca Lehman, of DroneDeploy was the recipient of the Younger Geospatial Professional Award for 2023. Click here to submit a Younger Geospatial Professional Award nomination.

Geo Week also features a powerful conference program that details practical applications, best practices, and innovative approaches to complex projects, and an exhibit floor slated to have more than 200 solutions providers showcasing the latest technology across the disciplines under the Geo Week conference umbrella – AEC, 3D technology and geospatial/lidar.

Registration is now open. Those who are interested in attending can use the code AWARDS100 to attend the Geo Week Awards Celebration for free.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and much more. It occurs February 11-13, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624. For Attendee Inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]

Questions?

Lora Burns

Geo Week Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207-842-5522, [email protected], https://www.geo-week.com/

SOURCE Geo Week