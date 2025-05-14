Geoactive Achieves ISO 27001 Certification with Support from TechForce Cyber and ISMS.online

"Working with TechForce and ISMS.online has made our journey smoother, faster, and far more effective than doing it alone. It's going to become more and more a fundamental part of how we run our security organisation and its governance." Post this

"Security and trust are absolutely central to our product and business," said Malcolm Brown, Global Security Officer & IT Manager at Geoactive. "We didn't have everything fully documented, but TechForce helped us structure and develop what we needed in a way that made sense for the business and stood up to audit standards. The risk matrix was particularly brilliant—very visual, very easy to present to senior management. It helped us focus on what matters and gave us confidence in our approach."

Geoactive turned to ISMS.online for its clear, pre-configured platform, and to TechForce Cyber for implementation guidance that balanced rigour with flexibility. This powerful combination enabled a smooth, fast-tracked path to certification.

"Our platform is designed to simplify complex compliance, giving teams like Geoactive a head start with built-in guidance, automation, and audit-ready tools," said Sam Peters, Chief Product Officer at ISMS.online. "We're proud to see our technology support organisations in embedding real, sustainable security practices."

ISMS.online's comprehensive feature set—including a risk management dashboard, attestation tracking, and GDPR alignment—played a critical role in maintaining structure and transparency throughout the project.

For implementation, Geoactive chose TechForce Cyber based on its reputation for tailored support, deep ISO 27001 expertise, and hands-on delivery. From structured weekly meetings to documentation reviews and stakeholder engagement, TechForce ensured steady progress while minimising internal strain.

"We pride ourselves on translating complex security frameworks into practical, business-friendly solutions," said Jai Aenugu, Founder and CEO of TechForce Cyber. "The Geoactive team were incredibly engaged and focused—we were pleased to support them in building a sustainable and audit-ready security posture."

Key outcomes from the collaboration included:

40% reduction in internal workload during documentation

Timely, successful ISO 27001 certification

Stronger executive visibility and risk ownership

Clear, repeatable processes for long-term compliance

Brown added: "Working with TechForce and ISMS.online has made our journey smoother, faster, and far more effective than doing it alone. It's going to become more and more a fundamental part of how we run our security organisation and its governance."

Geoactive is now looking to expand its use of ISMS.online for GDPR and business continuity, supporting a future-proof security and compliance model.

About Geoactive

Geoactive is a UK-headquartered software company specialising in geoscience applications for the global energy sector. With flagship solutions including Interactive Petrophysics (IP) and Interactive Correlations (IC), the company delivers cutting-edge tools for reservoir analysis and data interpretation.

About TechForce Cyber

TechForce Cyber is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) helping organisations improve resilience and meet compliance requirements. Services include ISO 27001 consultancy, Cyber Essentials certification, MDR, penetration testing, incident response and security awareness training. With a practical and collaborative approach, TechForce Cyber delivers tailored solutions to simplify security and support long-term protection.

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online empowers over 65,000 users globally with compliance confidence. Our secure SaaS platform simplifies information security and data privacy compliance across 100+ standards, enabling organisations to achieve certification, streamline operations, and scale securely across entities, frameworks, and jurisdictions with clarity and control.

For media enquiries, contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 01224 516181

Media Contact

Rebecca Harper, ISMS.online, 44 01273 704400, [email protected], ISMS.online

TechForce, TechForce Cyber, 44 01224 516181, [email protected], https://techforce.co.uk/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ISMS.online